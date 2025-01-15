South Africa

IN PICS | 18 more bodies retrieved from disused Stilfontein mine

15 January 2025 - 13:08
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the rescued Stilfontein miners being taken away in a police truck.
One of the rescued Stilfontein miners being taken away in a police truck.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Another 18 bodies were retrieved from the disused Stilfontein mine in the North West on Wednesday morning.

The bodies and 22 alive zama zamas were pulled out of the shaft. TimesLIVE understands parts of the shaft are filling up with water.

One of the rescuers being searched before going underground.
One of the rescuers being searched before going underground.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The rescue operation went ahead at the mine's shaft 11 despite drizzling rain on Wednesday.

Recovery operations to lift zama zamas from the shaft more than 2km underground using a metal cage are continuing.

The site of the rescue operation at the Stilfontein mine.
The site of the rescue operation at the Stilfontein mine.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

On Wednesday the cage was lowered twice to rescue 22 zama zamas and retrieve the 18 bodies, which are in different stages of composition.

Mzukisi Jam, a community leader and spokesperson for the South African National Civic Organisation in the North West, said though they were relieved bodies were being retrieved, the loss of lives could have been prevented had government acted earlier.

"Government was forced to do this. When we first engaged with government, there was no-one dead," he said.

A Mines Rescue vehicle arriving at the disused Stilfontein shaft.
A Mines Rescue vehicle arriving at the disused Stilfontein shaft.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Body count from Stilfontein mine siege rises to 60

Authorities have pulled at least 60 bodies from the Stilfontein gold mine over two days, police said late on Tuesday.
News
5 hours ago

51 bodies, 106 illegal miners retrieved on day two of Stilfontein rescue operations

A total of 106 illegal miners who were alive were retrieved from the old Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein and were arrested. Police said 51 ...
News
8 hours ago

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation

The R12m rescue operation of illegal miners at the old Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein that started on Monday has already resulted in the ...
News
20 hours ago

'We must address it as a crime': Mantashe on Stilfontein illegal miners

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has issued a stern warning to Mining Affected Communities United in Action, urging them to ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  2. Big fuel price hikes expected in February news
  3. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  4. 15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation South Africa
  5. Pregnant cashier shot in stomach by ‘customer’ in Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 3 | 15 ...