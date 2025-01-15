IN PICS | 18 more bodies retrieved from disused Stilfontein mine

On Wednesday the cage was lowered twice to rescue 22 zama zamas and retrieve the 18 bodies, which are in different stages of composition.
Mzukisi Jam, a community leader and spokesperson for the South African National Civic Organisation in the North West, said though they were relieved bodies were being retrieved, the loss of lives could have been prevented had government acted earlier.
"Government was forced to do this. When we first engaged with government, there was no-one dead," he said.
Another 18 bodies were retrieved from the disused Stilfontein mine in the North West on Wednesday morning.
The bodies and 22 alive zama zamas were pulled out of the shaft. TimesLIVE understands parts of the shaft are filling up with water.
The rescue operation went ahead at the mine's shaft 11 despite drizzling rain on Wednesday.
Recovery operations to lift zama zamas from the shaft more than 2km underground using a metal cage are continuing.
