South Africa

51 bodies, 106 illegal miners retrieved on day two of Stilfontein rescue operations

15 January 2025 - 07:26
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The shaft in Stilfontein where hundreds of illegal miners are hiding underground. File photo.
The shaft in Stilfontein where hundreds of illegal miners are hiding underground. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee

A total of 106 illegal miners who were alive were retrieved from the old Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein and were arrested. Police said 51 were certified dead on Tuesday evening.  

The rescue operation started on Monday and nine bodies were found while 26 illegal miners were rescued on the same day. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said 67 Mozambicans, 26 Lesotho nationals, 11 Zimbabweans and two South Africans were arrested. 

She said operations will resume on Wednesday. 

Police minister Senzo Mchunu and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe visited the area on Tuesday. 

From August last year to January 12, more than 1,576 illegal miners were arrested before the extraction operation started.

Those arrested include 997 Mozambicans, 427 Zimbabweans, 118 Basotho nationals from Lesotho, 21 South Africans, one from Malawi and one from Congo.  

Mathe said 1,540 illegal miners are in police custody while 121 illegal miners have been deported, including 80 Mozambicans, 30 Lesotho nationals, 10 Zimbabweans, and one Malawian. 

She said 46 have been found guilty of illegal mining, trespassing and contravening the Immigration Act.

“The court handed down a sentence of R12,000 or six months wholly suspended prison sentence for five years on condition they are not found guilty of similar crimes.  

“Confiscated materials since the start of operations in Stilfontein (December 2023)  include more than 640kg of gold-bearing material, 6.2g of refined gold, explosives, firearms and cash amounting to R52.49m .”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Mine rescue service retrieves nine bodies in Stilfontein

Rescue operations at shaft 11 Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein started on Monday with the retrieval of 35 illegal miners, including nine ...
News
1 day ago

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation

The R12m rescue operation of illegal miners at the old Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein that started on Monday has already resulted in the ...
News
16 hours ago

Illegal miner’s family clings to hope

When illegal miner Ayanda Tom failed to resurface from the abandoned Stilfontein mine at the end of three months, in the same way he used to, his ...
News
2 days ago

'We must address it as a crime': Mantashe on Stilfontein illegal miners

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has issued a stern warning to Mining Affected Communities United in Action, urging them to ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation South Africa
  2. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  3. Big fuel price hikes expected in February news
  4. We are ready for a single exam, say Lesufi and education MEC Chiloane Politics
  5. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 3 | 15 ...