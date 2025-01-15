South Africa

Cape Town seeks public input on revitalising iconic Good Hope Centre

15 January 2025 - 13:00
Cape Town’s Good Hope Centre is scheduled to be revitalised. File photo.
Image: Supplied

One of Cape Town’s landmark properties is about to get a facelift. The city has called for the public to share their views on the revitalisation of the Good Hope Centre.

On Wednesday MMC for economic growth James Vos said the city intends to “unlock significant economic potential by releasing the site for proposed redevelopment while promoting the heritage of the Mother City landmark”.

Vos said the public has until March 7 to “preregister their interest to be updated on the process to revitalise the future of the iconic Good Hope Centre property”.

He said “preregistration starts the stakeholder engagement process”.

“We encourage the public to register so they can be updated on opportunities to comment on the proposed release of the iconic site for redevelopment. Hearing from the public about this proposal will be absolutely vital as we all work together to shape the future of the property to benefit Cape Town,” said Vos.

“The site has always been an integral part of Cape Town’s heritage, and the proposed redevelopment will blend that rich history with the vibrant, modern precinct our city needs to thrive.”

Vos said the redevelopment aligns with the city’s “broader vision for economic growth, job creation and attracting investment”.

“It’s more than only a facelift, it’s a catalyst for regeneration in the precinct, with vibrant community spaces and long-term revenue generation that will support critical services and infrastructure delivery across the city.

“The city is deeply committed to ensuring the proposed redevelopment reflects the needs and aspirations of our residents. The process will be inclusive, and we look forward to collaborating with the private sector to shape a space we can all be proud of. Together, we’ll bring new energy and purpose to the landmark site.”

TimesLIVE

