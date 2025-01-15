“The site has always been an integral part of Cape Town’s heritage, and the proposed redevelopment will blend that rich history with the vibrant, modern precinct our city needs to thrive.”
Vos said the redevelopment aligns with the city’s “broader vision for economic growth, job creation and attracting investment”.
“It’s more than only a facelift, it’s a catalyst for regeneration in the precinct, with vibrant community spaces and long-term revenue generation that will support critical services and infrastructure delivery across the city.
“The city is deeply committed to ensuring the proposed redevelopment reflects the needs and aspirations of our residents. The process will be inclusive, and we look forward to collaborating with the private sector to shape a space we can all be proud of. Together, we’ll bring new energy and purpose to the landmark site.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town seeks public input on revitalising iconic Good Hope Centre
Image: Supplied
One of Cape Town’s landmark properties is about to get a facelift. The city has called for the public to share their views on the revitalisation of the Good Hope Centre.
On Wednesday MMC for economic growth James Vos said the city intends to “unlock significant economic potential by releasing the site for proposed redevelopment while promoting the heritage of the Mother City landmark”.
Vos said the public has until March 7 to “preregister their interest to be updated on the process to revitalise the future of the iconic Good Hope Centre property”.
He said “preregistration starts the stakeholder engagement process”.
“We encourage the public to register so they can be updated on opportunities to comment on the proposed release of the iconic site for redevelopment. Hearing from the public about this proposal will be absolutely vital as we all work together to shape the future of the property to benefit Cape Town,” said Vos.
Cape Town crowned best city in the world for 2025 by Time Out
“The site has always been an integral part of Cape Town’s heritage, and the proposed redevelopment will blend that rich history with the vibrant, modern precinct our city needs to thrive.”
Vos said the redevelopment aligns with the city’s “broader vision for economic growth, job creation and attracting investment”.
“It’s more than only a facelift, it’s a catalyst for regeneration in the precinct, with vibrant community spaces and long-term revenue generation that will support critical services and infrastructure delivery across the city.
“The city is deeply committed to ensuring the proposed redevelopment reflects the needs and aspirations of our residents. The process will be inclusive, and we look forward to collaborating with the private sector to shape a space we can all be proud of. Together, we’ll bring new energy and purpose to the landmark site.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Joburg joins the house price recovery wave
Cape Town ranks among the world's worst for traffic congestion
Multibillion-rand investment outside Durban is taking shape
Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium to get R236m facelift
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos