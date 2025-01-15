The case against Ziyahd Hoorzook, accused of terror financing, has been postponed by the Lichtenburg magistrate's court until next Wednesday for bail judgment.
Hoorzook is alleged to have financed a terrorist organisation in 2017.
He faces charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act. Additional charges include contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and the Firearms Control Act 60 for allegedly failing to secure firearms in the prescribed manner.
During court proceedings, it emerged that on November 30 2017, Hoorzook allegedly transferred R11,500 in cryptocurrency to a bitcoin account. That transaction was linked to foreign military assistance provided to an organisation alleged to be involved in terrorist activities.
“In today's proceedings, both the state and defence submitted to the court their closing arguments for the bail application. He is remanded in custody until his next court appearance,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya.
TimesLIVE
Decision on bail for terror financing accused to be made next week
State and defence submitted closing arguments for the bail application
Image: X. RSA_CSJ
The case against Ziyahd Hoorzook, accused of terror financing, has been postponed by the Lichtenburg magistrate's court until next Wednesday for bail judgment.
Hoorzook is alleged to have financed a terrorist organisation in 2017.
He faces charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act. Additional charges include contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and the Firearms Control Act 60 for allegedly failing to secure firearms in the prescribed manner.
During court proceedings, it emerged that on November 30 2017, Hoorzook allegedly transferred R11,500 in cryptocurrency to a bitcoin account. That transaction was linked to foreign military assistance provided to an organisation alleged to be involved in terrorist activities.
“In today's proceedings, both the state and defence submitted to the court their closing arguments for the bail application. He is remanded in custody until his next court appearance,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya.
TimesLIVE
Bail application for terror financing suspect to continue next week
Sandton man accused of 'funding terrorism' to apply for bail on Friday
Ugandan opposition figure Besigye hit with extra charge carrying death penalty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos