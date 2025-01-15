South Africa

Elderly couple survives brutal attack by robber in Plettenberg Bay

15 January 2025 - 14:12 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

An elderly couple survived an attack after an unidentified man robbed them in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape.

"According to reports, the couple were walking in Challenge Drive at about 5.18am when the unidentified male attacked them, trying to grab the woman’s handbag. In this process her arm was broken," said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"The couple fought back and the perpetrator fled the scene."

The husband, 73, and wife, 70, were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Plettenberg Bay police station registered a case robbery aggravated case, but no arrests have been made.

"We appeal to anyone with information about this incident to kindly contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111," said Van Wyk.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Limpopo clinic to reopen after brutal rape attack on nurses

The Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo, which was closed after two nurses were robbed and raped at gunpoint during the early hours of Friday, will reopen on ...
News
3 days ago

Constable arrested in connection with double murder over 'stolen' TV

A 31-year-old Nelspruit constable has been arrested after handing himself over to the police in Embalenhle on Saturday in connection with a double ...
News
3 days ago

Five police officers killed in line of duty in 10 days

Five police officers have died in the line of duty since the beginning of the year.
News
3 days ago

Guns, car recovered but suspects on the run after Musina farmer and family attacked

A brutal attack on a Limpopo farmer and his family emphasised why this crime must be declared a priority crime and must receive the necessary ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  2. Big fuel price hikes expected in February news
  3. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  4. 15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation South Africa
  5. Pregnant cashier shot in stomach by ‘customer’ in Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 3 | 15 ...