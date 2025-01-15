Elderly couple survives brutal attack by robber in Plettenberg Bay

An elderly couple survived an attack after an unidentified man robbed them in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape.
"According to reports, the couple were walking in Challenge Drive at about 5.18am when the unidentified male attacked them, trying to grab the woman’s handbag. In this process her arm was broken," said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.
"The couple fought back and the perpetrator fled the scene."
The husband, 73, and wife, 70, were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Plettenberg Bay police station registered a case robbery aggravated case, but no arrests have been made.
"We appeal to anyone with information about this incident to kindly contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111," said Van Wyk.
