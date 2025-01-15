South Africa

Gauteng girls show up the boys with more matric bachelor passes

But boys are the boffins when it comes to mathematics and science

15 January 2025 - 16:53
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Matome Chiloane at the announcement of the 2024 Gauteng matric results on Tuesday.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Gauteng's 2024 matric results have revealed that girls outshone boys in terms of bachelor passes, while boys performed better in mathematics and science.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said 14,757 more girls than boys sat for the matric exams in 2024, yet the overall pass rate for boys was slightly higher. He said 88.8% of the boys passed, compared with 88.2% of the girls.

Though this was the case girls performed better in achieving bachelor passes with 52.7% of them getting such results, compared with 47.2% of boys.

Chiloane said this achievement came despite a lower enrolment rate of boys in the exams. He pointed out a significant disparity in performance between the sexes in subjects such as mathematics and science.

“I’m not saying boys are smarter than girls in maths and science. It shows that there’s a challenge we need to address,” he said.

Chiloane made the remarks during the announcement of Gauteng's 2024 matric results in Midrand, which followed the national announcement by the department of basic education.

In total, at least 133,000 full-time pupils wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams in Gauteng, with more than 117,000 passing, achieving a notable 88.4% pass rate.

Gauteng saw a marked improvement in bachelor’s degree passes, which rose from 44.3% in 2023 to 52.3% in 2024.

On a national level, the overall pass rate was 87.3%, with nearly half the candidates qualifying for bachelor’s degree admission to university.

TimesLIVE

