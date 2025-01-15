South Africa

Khayelitsha man in court for possession of hijacked vehicle

Suspect also found to have illegal ammunition

15 January 2025 - 13:48 By Kim Swartz
A man was arrested in Khayelitsha when police recovered a hijacked vehicle on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, after police recovered a hijacked vehicle from the Makhaza policing precinct on Tuesday.

Members attached to Operation Shanela followed up on information about a hijacked Toyota Quantum minibus at 5pm.

“The members spotted the vehicle in Qandu Qandu informal settlement and while approaching it, a group of men disembarked [from] the vehicle and ran in different directions,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.

“The members in pursuit managed to arrest one man, who was found in possession of a loaded magazine. The hijacked vehicle was recovered and impounded for safeguarding.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court facing charges for being in possession of the hijacked vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition.

Meanwhile, Operation Shanela officials approached a suspicious 23-year-old male at Browns Farm.

“They discovered a 7.65 pistol with an empty magazine on his person. He was subsequently arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm. The suspect will appear in the Athlone magistrate's court, once charged,” said Pojie. 

Two people killed during shooting incident in Atlantis

Two people were killed during a shooting incident in Atlantis, Western Cape.
News
4 hours ago

Mpumalanga mass shooting suspect charged with eight counts of murder

A man arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a Mpumalanga tavern on Saturday was remanded.
News
1 day ago

Security guard killed, several wounded in taxi shooting in Nyanga

A taxi security guard was killed and seven people wounded in a shooting incident in Nyanga, Cape Town, early on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Mandela grandson released due to insufficient evidence linking him to hijacking

Nelson Mandela's grandson who was arrested with four other suspects on Wednesday after a hijacked vehicle was found at the former statesman's former ...
News
4 days ago

Police arrest 13,105 suspects, recover 125 firearms in first week of 2025

As SAPS intensified crime-fighting initiatives, thousands of wanted criminals were arrested during Operation Shanela last week.
News
1 week ago
