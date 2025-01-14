South Africa

Pregnant cashier shot in stomach by ‘customer’ in Eastern Cape

15 January 2025 - 07:49 By Kathryn Kimberley
A pregnant employee at a fast-food outlet in the Eastern Cape was shot in the stomach on Monday night.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

A man allegedly shot a pregnant cashier through the window of the drive-through at a fast-food outlet on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 11.15pm in Zwide in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Kwazakhele police had been alerted to the shooting incident in Koyana Street.

“It is alleged an unknown male suspect shot a female employee [at a fast-food outlet] through the drive-through window,” he said.

“She is four months pregnant and was rushed to hospital.

“The suspect drove away in a white Nissan double-cab bakkie.

“An attempted murder case is being investigated.”

HeraldLIVE

