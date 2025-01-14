A man allegedly shot a pregnant cashier through the window of the drive-through at a fast-food outlet on Monday.
The incident occurred at about 11.15pm in Zwide in the Eastern Cape.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Kwazakhele police had been alerted to the shooting incident in Koyana Street.
“It is alleged an unknown male suspect shot a female employee [at a fast-food outlet] through the drive-through window,” he said.
“She is four months’ pregnant and was rushed to hospital.
“The suspect drove away in a white Nissan double-cab bakkie.
“An attempted murder case is being investigated.”
HeraldLIVE
Pregnant cashier shot in stomach by ‘customer’ in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
A man allegedly shot a pregnant cashier through the window of the drive-through at a fast-food outlet on Monday.
The incident occurred at about 11.15pm in Zwide in the Eastern Cape.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Kwazakhele police had been alerted to the shooting incident in Koyana Street.
“It is alleged an unknown male suspect shot a female employee [at a fast-food outlet] through the drive-through window,” he said.
“She is four months’ pregnant and was rushed to hospital.
“The suspect drove away in a white Nissan double-cab bakkie.
“An attempted murder case is being investigated.”
HeraldLIVE
READ MORE:
Mpumalanga mass shooting suspect charged with eight counts of murder
‘Shoplifter’ shot in buttocks stone’s throw from cop station
'28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid
Flashy suits and big gun lawyers for brothers accused of Umhlanga murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos