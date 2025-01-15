Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII makes history with matric success amid royal dispute

Despite her educational success and recognition by the president, there has been controversy surrounding the succession.
Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII has made history as the first queen of the Balobedu people to pass matric with a bachelor's degree exemption.
Her accomplishment comes shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa legally recognised her as queen of the Balobedu.
The recognition of the Balobedu queenship by the government was enshrined on March 31 2016 under the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act. This recognition made it the only legally acknowledged queenship in the country, further highlighting its cultural significance.
Masalanabo is the daughter of the late Queen Modjadji VI, who reigned as the Rain Queen from 2003 until her death in 2005.
Modjadji VI assumed the throne at the age of 25 after the death of her grandmother Mokope Modjadji.
Masalanabo’s ascension follows the long-standing traditions of the Modjadji royal lineage, which has long been associated with the revered title “Rain Queen,” known for their spiritual and leadership roles in the community.
Balobedu prince says Ramaphosa overlooked custom by endorsing his sister
Despite her educational success and recognition by the president, there has been controversy surrounding the succession.
The Modjadji Royal Council, led by Prince Lekukela Modjadji, Masalanabo’s elder brother, has voiced strong opposition to the recognition of Masalanabo as the queen. They contend Ramaphosa’s decision was made without proper consultation with the core royal family members, which has caused deep discontent in the family.
Lekukela, himself a contender for the throne, expressed his disappointment.
“The government has overlooked our customs and traditions in identifying an heir to my mother’s throne,” he said.
He said the royal family's decision to select him as the next heir was formally communicated to the government in April 2021.
The internal disagreements have intensified the tension surrounding the succession, with Lekukela now disputing the government’s decision and reaffirming the council’s authority over royal matters.
As Masalanabo prepares for her formal inauguration in March, the spotlight will remain on the royal drama, with support and opposition shaping the narrative of this historic moment.
