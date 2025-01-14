South Africa

Supply cuts in Ekurhuleni as Rand Water repairs leaking pipe

15 January 2025 - 07:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston. File photo.
The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Rand Water is planning to repair a leak in the O2 pipeline in Ekurhuleni.

The 24-hour repair work will  start on January 25 and will affect water supplies in several areas in the metro.

The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston, which serves as a route to Industrial Park.

"To facilitate the repairs, the O2 pipeline must be isolated, allowing Rand Water to access and carry out the necessary work within the pipeline," city spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said on Monday.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa vows to tackle water-shedding

Lessons learnt from the success with fixing electricity provision to be applied for water services
News
3 days ago

Broken stormwater pipe at Randburg shopping centre ‘poses risk to motorists and shoppers’

Access to essential businesses has been disrupted, including Astron Energy filling station, Mercure Inn Hotel and Ferndale on Republic shopping centre
News
1 week ago

OTSHEPENG MAZIBUKO | SA’s water woes: scarcity, governance and sustainable solutions

Technological advancement holds the potential to keep the country’s taps from drying up
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

AfriForum launches campaign to stop water leaks in Gauteng

AfriForum has launched a campaign that will force municipalities in Gauteng to comply with the 72-hour deadline for the repair of water leaks that ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation South Africa
  2. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  3. Big fuel price hikes expected in February news
  4. We are ready for a single exam, say Lesufi and education MEC Chiloane Politics
  5. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 3 | 15 ...