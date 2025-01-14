Rand Water is planning to repair a leak in the O2 pipeline in Ekurhuleni.
The 24-hour repair work will start on January 25 and will affect water supplies in several areas in the metro.
The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston, which serves as a route to Industrial Park.
"To facilitate the repairs, the O2 pipeline must be isolated, allowing Rand Water to access and carry out the necessary work within the pipeline," city spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said on Monday.
Supply cuts in Ekurhuleni as Rand Water repairs leaking pipe
