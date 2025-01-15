South Africa

What are the implications of matric results on career readiness?

15 January 2025 - 14:00
Effective guidance reduces mismatches between qualifications and job market demands, says an expert. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Hasloo

The release of matric exams results marks a crucial moment, but amid celebrations and anxieties, the question emerges: are young people being equipped to navigate the rapidly changing demands of the 21st century workforce?

Understanding the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is vital for grade 12 pupils as it directly affects their future careers, according to iFundi academic manager Joel Perry.

iFundi is a provider of career guidance and skills development solutions approaching these challenges with its AI career app and training programmes.

Perry believes 4IR is reshaping industries through advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain.

“These innovations automate routine tasks while creating opportunities in tech-driven roles that require analytical and creative skills,” he said. 

He encourages pupils who recently completed matric to understand the relevance of skills needed to future-proof their careers, to be aware of global job trends to ensure they remain competitive in the evolving market and to develop the adaptability needed for lifelong learning as new job roles are constantly emerging and traditional roles are evolving.

To thrive in the evolving job market, pupils must focus on acquiring skills such as coding, problem solving and critical thinking.

“Awareness of global trends ensures they remain competitive, while adaptability prepares them for lifelong learning as jobs evolve. Additionally, 4IR offers entrepreneurial opportunities, enabling young people to innovate and establish tech-driven businesses,” he said. 

Career guidance is essential in today’s complex and competitive job market. This helps students navigate  options, aligning their choices with their interests, skills and values.

“Effective guidance reduces mismatches between qualifications and job market demands, decreasing unemployment and underemployment,” said Perry. 

What pupils need to know before choosing careers 

Grade 12 pupils need to understand the job market, particularly in-demand careers in fields such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy and finance.

Career choices should align with their interests and strengths, emphasising areas where they excel. It is also crucial to evaluate the cost of education, including tuition fees and funding opportunities such as NSFAS or bursaries.

Pupils should explore all available pathways, including universities, TVET colleges and learnership programmes. Practical training through Quality Council for Trades & Occupations qualifications and work-integrated learning can lead to quicker entry into the workforce.

“Soft skills such as communication, teamwork and adaptability are indispensable in any career. Seeking mentorship, attending career fairs and using career planning tools can further support informed decision-making,” he said. 

Implications of matric results on career readiness 

Perry said matric results significantly affect career opportunities as they determine eligibility for higher education programmes, financial aid and bursaries.

They also serve as a benchmark for self-reflection, helping pupils identify their strengths and align their goals accordingly. “However, many matriculants lack exposure to real-world career requirements and life skills, highlighting the need for schools to integrate career counselling earlier in the curriculum.”

He added that before starting tertiary education, pupils should explore diverse options, understand the academic demands of higher education and focus on programmes that offer employability through practical components.

“Building resilience and adaptability is essential to navigating the transition to tertiary education successfully.”

