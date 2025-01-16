South Africa

Court grants forfeiture order on vehicle after abalone bust

16 January 2025 - 11:42 By Kim Swartz
The Western Cape High Court has granted a forfeiture order to the Hawks' asset forfeiture investigation unit on a vehicle. File photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Western Cape High Court has granted a forfeiture order to the Hawks' asset forfeiture investigation unit on a vehicle worth R390,000.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said: “It is reported that during November 2022 members of the metro police K9 unit, Western Cape, were doing routine patrols along the N2 and R300.

“They received information about a grey Chevrolet Optra and a white VW Polo travelling from Hermanus on the N2 towards Cape Town. The vehicles were allegedly used in the illegal transportation of abalone.”

Members of the metro police spotted two vehicles matching the description travelling on the R300 towards Cape Town.

The vehicles were pulled over with the assistance of the SAPS flying squad. “Upon searching the vehicles, 14 black bags that contained 2,439 units of abalone were found in the Chevrolet Optra and the driver was arrested. Nothing was found in the other vehicle.

“The street value of the abalone was established to be R483,633. The vehicle used was seized, hence the forfeiture order,” said Vukubi.

The order was issued on December 27 and received by the Hawks on January 15 and handed over to the Hawks’ asset forfeiture investigation unit in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority’s asset forfeiture unit.

An accused, who was in the car with the abalone, is expected to appear for trial in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on February 11. 

TimesLIVE

