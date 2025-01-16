Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed

Four men accused of robbing German tourist Nick Frischke appeared on Thursday in the Wynberg regional court which heard evidence that one of the accused bought a cellphone that had been stolen “from a white man”.

Ishaam Fischer, Melvin Geunantin, Vanroy Petersen and Carlo Geunantin are charged with performing acts aimed at bringing a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Frischke went missing on February 15 2023 after he was last seen on the Kabonkelberg hiking trail in Hout Bay, where he was robbed of his cellphone, backpack and credit card.

The court heard evidence from Lt-Col Dudley Truter.

He told the court he and a sergeant were asked on February 24 2023 to assist in a matter regarding an inquiry opened at Pinelands police station regarding a German tourist.

Truter said during the late afternoon he received information that a cellphone was in possession of a person named Melvin, and while driving in Hangberg, Hout Bay, they saw Melvin walking in the road.

The court heard that the police officials asked Melvin if he was aware of this phone and he said he knew about it. He told them that he bought the phone for his daughter, however while being questioned he said that he was not in possession of the phone and did not know where it was at the time. Truter said in his evidence that Melvin said he had to wait until his daughter arrived home from school to show him where the phone was.

The court heard that they waited for her and later went to Melvin's house,. A Sgt Angus November went in with Melvin and when he came out he found the phone. Senior state prosecutor advocate Aradhana Heeramun questioned Truter about the phone model and he stated that it was a black Redmi phone and that Melvin had said he got the phone from Ishaam.

He further stated that after discovering the phone, they went to Hout Bay police station with Melvin where he was interviewed and had his rights explained to him. The court heard a statement taken from Melvin by Lt-Col Truter detailing how he bought the phone.

The statement said that Melvin was not the person who robbed the German tourist and that he was willing to be a witness in matter. However, Truter said that he had not told him that he would be a witness.

In the statement, Melvin further stated that two weeks before being taken in for questioning he heard that his cousin Carlo had robbed a polony truck on what he can recall was a Wednesday morning.

He stated that later that day, about 4pm, he heard that Carlo was the at “nek” (a section on the mountain) in a forested area opposite Hout Bay and that he, Ishaam and another person went to look for his cousin at the “nek”.

The court heard when they arrived, they saw another person named “Tollie” counting money. At that stage a white man walked by and Ishaam took out a knife and took the cellphone of the white man while Carlo and Tollie instructed him to “go that way”.

Ishaam then called the white man back, saying, “come back here give the pin of the phone” and then stabbed him in the back before he walked off again.

Melvin’s statement said that as the white man walked away it appeared as if he had fallen but managed to walk on. Melvin’s statement further said that he asked Ishaam if he could buy the phone from him for his daughter. He thereafter he got the cellphone and left.

He stated that later that day he went to Carlo’s home where he and the others were drinking, however he did not ask what had happened to the white man after he left. The court heard that three days later, Melvin had heard about a white man who went missing and wondered if it was the same person Ishaam had robbed. But Melvin said he did not tell anyone as he was afraid.

He further said in his statement that on February 24 2023, about 2pm police officials dressed in casual attire asked him if he knew about a white man and a missing cellphone. He was told about his rights but said he was “not the guy” who robbed the white man.

Melvin told Truter during questioning that he would testify as a state witness as he believed what Ishaam had done was wrong. However, the court heard that despite Melvin not robbing and stabbing the victim he had nevertheless been arrested for having stolen property.

The matter was postponed to April 4 for cross-examination.