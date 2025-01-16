Duo who defrauded Sars of more than R240k sentenced for fraud

Romini Lucky Shongwe, 42, and Noxolo Mpumelelo Mndawe, 37, who defrauded the South African Revenue Services (Sars) of more than R240,000 were convicted and sentenced by the Nelspruit specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
The two were found guilty of fraud, contravening the Tax Administration Act and money laundering. The sentence follows an investigation by the Mpumalanga Hawks.
The company, Velibanti Vuka Enterprise (Pty) Ltd, of which Shongwe is registered as the sole director, was also fined.
During 2015 and 2016, Shongwe submitted fraudulent tax returns to Sars, through misrepresentation by saying tax refunds prejudicing and causing an actual loss of R240,566 to Sars.
“From the fraudulently acquired tax refund, Shongwe transferred a portion of the money to Mndawe. Both Shongwe and Mndawe were convicted and sentenced by the Nelspruit specialised commercial crimes court,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Thandi Tshabalala.
Velibanti Vuka Enterprise was convicted of two charges and fined a total of R100,000 — R50,000 for fraud and R50,000 for money laundering — both fines wholly suspended for five years on condition the company is not linked with similar criminal activities during the period of suspension.
Shongwe was sentenced to four years' imprisonment for fraud and four years for money laundering.
“The court instructed that both sentences would run concurrently. Mndawe was also found guilty of money laundering. She was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, which is wholly suspended for five years on the condition that she does not commit similar offences,” said Tshabalala.
The court also placed Mndawe under 36 months' correctional supervision. It ordered she be under 24-hour house arrest during the duration of correctional supervision and perform 16 hours community service per month.
“The court recommended that Mndawe should undergo treatment, development and support programmes, including crime prevention, life skills, economic programmes and conflict resolution,” said Tshabalala.
Mndawe was prohibited from using dependency substances other than that prescribed by medical practitioners. She was also prohibited from visiting liquor outlets.
Duo who defrauded Sars of more than R240k sentenced for fraud
Image: Allan Swart/123RF
