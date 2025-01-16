A 22-year-old suspect was arrested in Hout Bay, Cape Town, on Thursday after police seized abalone worth R188,000 hidden between residential properties.
Hout Bay man in court after police seize abalone worth R188k
A 22-year-old suspect was arrested in Hout Bay, Cape Town, on Thursday after police seized abalone worth R188,000 hidden between residential properties.
Metro police attached to the special operations unit held an integrated operation with law enforcement and the city's internal investigations unit after receiving information about potential criminal activity related to poaching.
“At about 4am, the city’s 'Eye in the Sky' spotted suspicious people near Robben Island,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“The suspects' boat was followed to Hout Bay harbour, while officers on the ground responded and searched the area.”
Police seized 23 bags of abalone weighing about 250kg.
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said: "[A total of] 1,212 abalone were confiscated of which the street value is estimated at R188,000. The suspect is due to appear in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday [for possession of illegal abalone].”
Smith added: “As staff were leaving the area, some community members threw stones at one of the vehicles.
“This bust is the latest example of how we are using technology to extend our reach and track criminal activity that could otherwise have gone undetected.”
