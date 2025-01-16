South Africa

IN PICS | Stilfontein mine cleared, police stay on guard

16 January 2025 - 16:31 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mine rescue wraps up at Stilfontein’s shaft 11 — no illegal miners found underground. Police remain on-site.
Mine rescue wraps up at Stilfontein’s shaft 11 — no illegal miners found underground. Police remain on-site.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Mine rescue personnel have wrapped up their operations at shaft 11 in Stilfontein after doing a final sweep and confirming there were no illegal miners still underground.

Police are, however, maintaining a presence around the two shafts where almost 2,000 illegal miners surfaced in the past five months.

After a final sweep, rescue crews confirm no illegal miners remain underground at 11 shaft. Police will maintain their presence at the site.
After a final sweep, rescue crews confirm no illegal miners remain underground at 11 shaft. Police will maintain their presence at the site.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Rescue ops complete at Stilfontein mine — no illegal miners remain below, they say, but police are still keeping watch.
Rescue ops complete at Stilfontein mine — no illegal miners remain below, they say, but police are still keeping watch.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Stilfontein rescue teams confirm that the mine is cleared and no illegal miners remain underground. Police remain on guard.
Stilfontein rescue teams confirm that the mine is cleared and no illegal miners remain underground. Police remain on guard.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A final sweep at 11 shaft finds no illegal miners underground, but police are staying vigilant.
A final sweep at 11 shaft finds no illegal miners underground, but police are staying vigilant.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Rescue teams conclude their Stilfontein operations — 2,000 illegal miners surfaced in the past few months, but no-one underground now.
Rescue teams conclude their Stilfontein operations — 2,000 illegal miners surfaced in the past few months, but no-one underground now.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
11 shaft cleared of illegal miners by rescue teams. Police keeping watch as safety measures continue.
11 shaft cleared of illegal miners by rescue teams. Police keeping watch as safety measures continue.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Mine rescuers wrap up the Stilfontein operation — no more illegal miners found, police stay stationed at shafts.
Mine rescuers wrap up the Stilfontein operation — no more illegal miners found, police stay stationed at shafts.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Stilfontein mine cleared underground, but police presence continues near shafts.
Stilfontein mine cleared underground, but police presence continues near shafts.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
After months of miners and bodies being brought to the surface, 11 shaft is clear. Police stay on patrol near Stilfontein shafts.
After months of miners and bodies being brought to the surface, 11 shaft is clear. Police stay on patrol near Stilfontein shafts.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

TimesLIVE

MORE:

If dead miners starved, government must be held accountable: Vavi

Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions, has vowed to hold the government accountable if pathological tests confirm ...
Politics
2 hours ago

NW health department working with embassies to identify families of dead foreign illegal miners

The North West health department will collaborate with neighbouring countries to repatriate the bodies of foreign illegal miners.
News
4 hours ago

STILFONTEIN IN NUMBERS | Only 26 of almost 2,000 zama zamas are South African

There were only 26 South Africans among the almost 2,000 zama zamas who resurfaced alive from the Stilfontein illegal mining operations.
News
6 hours ago

SA accused of 'horrific' crackdown as 78 bodies pulled from Stilfontein mine

At least 78 dead bodies have been pulled from an illegal gold mine in the North West where police cut off food and water supplies for months in what ...
News
7 hours ago

Cops set sights on Stilfontein kingpins who tortured, held zama zamas underground against their wishes

As the death toll rises, allegations emerge of kidnapping and some zama zamas being brought to the disused shaft under false pretences
News
12 hours ago

No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down

An operation to extract illegal miners in Stilfontein which began on Monday has led to the extraction of 324 people by Wednesday afternoon
News
20 hours ago

IN PICS | 18 more bodies retrieved from disused Stilfontein mine

Another 18 bodies were retrieved from the disused Stilfontein mine in the North West on Wednesday morning.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  2. STILFONTEIN IN NUMBERS | Only 26 of almost 2,000 zama zamas are South African South Africa
  3. Matric 2024 | How remote Limpopo school obtained a 92.1% pass rate South Africa
  4. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  5. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...