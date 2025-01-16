NW health department working with embassies to identify families of dead foreign illegal miners

Mothibedi said the identification process involves the embassies working with South African authorities to confirm the identities of the deceased through DNA testing and other medical means.
The North West health department will collaborate with neighbouring countries to repatriate the bodies of foreign illegal miners.
“We are working closely with the Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho embassies to ensure they identify the families of the bodies through DNA before we repatriate their citizens,” spokesperson Lucas Mothibedi said.
At least 78 bodies have been recovered from the Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein.
The bodies are believed to be those of illegal miners, some of whom had been trapped for months after police cut off food and water supplies in an attempt to force them to the surface.
The operation to retrieve the trapped miners, which began on Monday, is a court-ordered rescue mission. Hundreds more are feared to be trapped 2km below surface.
Rescue teams are working around the clock to retrieve any survivors or recover the bodies of the deceased.
STILFONTEIN IN NUMBERS | Only 26 of almost 2,000 zama zamas are South African
SA accused of 'horrific' crackdown as 78 bodies pulled from Stilfontein mine
The South African government has been under scrutiny for its handling of the illegal mining crisis. In response to the situation, police had cut off the pulley systems that had been used to deliver food and water to the miners, hoping to force them to the surface.
The move was met with widespread criticism from trade unions, who called it a “horrific” crackdown on desperate individuals seeking a living in the dangerous environment.
Some miners died while trying to escape, crawling through flooded tunnels in a desperate attempt to reach safer areas of the mine.
Between August and the start of the rescue operation, 1,576 miners managed to exit the mine on their own but were arrested for illegal mining and immigration violations. Of these, 121 individuals have already been deported.
TimesLIVE
