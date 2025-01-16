South Africa

Rains force South Africa to close border crossing with Botswana

16 January 2025 - 09:51 By Bhargav Acharya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The agency urged travellers and truck operators to use alternative routes. File image of the flag of Botswana.
The agency urged travellers and truck operators to use alternative routes. File image of the flag of Botswana.
Image: 123RF/millenius

South Africa has temporarily closed a key border crossing with Botswana due to heavy rainfall and flooding, the country's border authority said.

The Grobler's Bridge crossing in northern South Africa is used for trade, especially by miners in the Copperbelt region straddling Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo moving cargo to the port of Durban.

"Following consultations with our Botswana counterparts and thorough deliberation by the Port Management Committee, it has been decided that the temporary suspension of operations is necessary to prioritise safety," the Border Management Authority said in a statement.

The agency urged travellers and truck operators to use alternative routes.

The crossing links Botswana with South Africa's northern Limpopo province, which witnessed heavy rainfall last weekend.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Lebombo border operating smoothly with more than 52,000 people processed at the weekend

More than 52,000 travellers were processed at the Lebombo port of entry as operations proceeded smoothly after last week's suspension, which severely ...
News
4 weeks ago

Motorists advised to avoid Lebombo-Ressano Garcia border crossing

The Border Management Authority has advised holidaymakers heading to Mozambique for the festive season not to use the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Grindrod suspends port operations in Mozambique after border closure

The company is part of a consortium granted a concession to operate the Maputo port.
Business Times
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  2. Matric 2024 | How remote Limpopo school obtained a 92.1% pass rate South Africa
  3. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa
  4. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  5. ‘We do not overbook our flights’ — Airlink and CemAir confirm stance South Africa

Latest Videos

Rick Ross Shooting a Commercial With Pick N Pay In South Africa! (Day2)
US Rapper Rick Ross shows love to Mzansi's artists