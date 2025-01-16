A senior Hawks official accused of attempting to influence a police officer investigating an alleged corruption case against a councillor in Limpopo has been released on R10,000 bail.
Brig Motajane Mapome, 54, from Pretoria, appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court facing a charge of corruption.
“It is alleged that in January 2022, the accused came to Bela-Bela and offered a promotion to a police colonel and also offered to assist him to obtain tenders in exchange for him (police official) destroying evidence in a case of tender corruption which he was investigating,” said Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.
The case was postponed to March 26 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A senior Hawks official accused of attempting to influence a police officer investigating an alleged corruption case against a councillor in Limpopo has been released on R10,000 bail.
Brig Motajane Mapome, 54, from Pretoria, appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court facing a charge of corruption.
“It is alleged that in January 2022, the accused came to Bela-Bela and offered a promotion to a police colonel and also offered to assist him to obtain tenders in exchange for him (police official) destroying evidence in a case of tender corruption which he was investigating,” said Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.
The case was postponed to March 26 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Senior Hawks official arrested on ‘corruption’ charges
Scammers target aspiring traffic officers in Western Cape
Imprisoned taxi owner loses court bid to have confiscated taxis returned
Nigeria's anti-graft agency arrests 105 for internet fraud
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos