South Africa

South Africa rises in global passport rankings, breaking into top-50

16 January 2025 - 15:50
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
South Africa ranks 48th with a visa-free score of 106 in the Henley Passport Index. File image.
Image: Karen Moolman

South Africa has seen a significant improvement in the latest Henley Passport Index for 2025, climbing from 53rd to 48th place, marking the country’s highest ranking in more than a decade.

This leap in global rankings reflects the country's growing international mobility, with South African passport holders now enjoying visa-free or visa on arrival access to 106 travel destinations.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber expressed satisfaction with the progress.

“As reform takes root at home affairs our Green Mamba has broken into the top 50 for the first time in a decade, improving from 53rd in the world in 2024 to 48th in 2025,” he said.

The Henley Passport Index, considered the most authoritative global ranking of passports, evaluates freedom of travel by assessing the number of destinations accessible to passport holders without requiring a visa.

It covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations worldwide, with data sourced from the annual Global Mobility Report and the International Air Transport Association.

Home affairs' 'Santa Claus' minister proud of his team and their work in 2024

"We are on course to end our year with a 94% completion of our backlog."
Politics
3 weeks ago

For each passport a score is assigned based on whether a visa is required for entry. A score of 1 is given if no visa is needed or if a visa on arrival, electronic travel authority or visitor’s permit can be obtained.

A score of 0 is assigned if a visa is required before departure. The total score reflects the number of destinations a passport holder can access without the need for a visa.

South Africa’s rise in the rankings is a direct result of ongoing reforms in the home affairs department. Schreiber has prioritised streamlining and modernising the department’s processes, making it easier for South Africans to access services and travel abroad.

He also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to digitise travel documents, including plans for the introduction of biometric e-passports featuring embedded microchips to enhance security and efficiency.

The Henley Passport Index provides historical data spanning 19 years, regularly updated to reflect shifts in passport power and geopolitical factors influencing global travel. With its expert analysis and comprehensive database, the index is a vital resource for global citizens and policymakers.

TimesLIVE

