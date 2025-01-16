South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge

16 January 2025 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of sexual misconduct against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge is continuing on Thursday.

The tribunal heard evidence on Wednesday that he had sent pictures and WhatsApp stickers, later deleted, to judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, including one of “his private parts”.

Wednesday was the third day of the hearing — the first time a judge has faced possible impeachment for sexual harassment — and the third day of Mengo's testimony. Mbenenge has denied that their interactions were unwanted and unwelcome by her. Though some of the WhatsApp messages between the two have been admitted by the judge president, the pictures Mengo testified about on Wednesday morning are “in dispute”, said evidence leader Salome Scheepers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tribunal hears JP Mbenenge sent a picture of his ‘private parts’

Evidence heard on Wednesday about the image and stickers is disputed by the judge president, whose version is yet to be heard
News
18 hours ago

'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' secretary tells JP Mbenenge's hearing

Mbenenge’s side is still to be heard by the tribunal and his counsel is still to cross-examine accuser Andiswa Mengo
News
1 day ago

Tribunal hears of ‘distinct pattern’ in JP Mbenenge’s behaviour

Evidence leader advocate Salome Scheepers says evidence would show that JP Mbenenge's conduct was unwelcome
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  2. Matric 2024 | How remote Limpopo school obtained a 92.1% pass rate South Africa
  3. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa
  4. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  5. ‘We do not overbook our flights’ — Airlink and CemAir confirm stance South Africa

Latest Videos

Rick Ross Shooting a Commercial With Pick N Pay In South Africa! (Day2)
US Rapper Rick Ross shows love to Mzansi's artists