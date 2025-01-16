Wits SRC launches fund to help poor students combat financial exclusion

The fund will provide direct financial support to at least 1,000 students, helping to cover tuition fees, registration costs and other educational expenses.



The initiative is aimed primarily at students from marginalised and working-class backgrounds.

In an effort to build sustainable financial support, the fund will introduce several sponsorship tiers, each offering unique benefits and recognition.

The Legacy Partner which is valued at R2m or more is the highest level of sponsorship. On this level, the donors will provide comprehensive scholarships for students in need. Legacy Partners will receive high-level institutional recognition, as well as the opportunity to engage directly with university leadership, leaving a lasting impact on the Wits community.

The Empowerment Partner scheme is valued at R500,000 to R2m. Contributions at this level will fund strategic initiatives such as leadership development programmes and student empowerment initiatives.



Empowerment Partners will receive tailored recognition and opportunities for engagement with university leadership.



The Access Ally is valued at R500,000. Contributions from Access Allies will directly support students by covering tuition fees, registration costs and other educational expenses.



This tier will recognise the vital role these contributors play in helping students overcome financial barriers and advance in their academic journeys.

To further boost fundraising efforts and raise awareness of the issue of financial exclusion at Wits, several signature events will be held throughout the year.



These include a golf day & fundraising dinner on January 18 as well as a 5km run, which will serve as both a fundraising and awareness-raising platform.

Vilakazi said the ultimately the fund's goal is to ensure that every student, regardless of financial background, has the opportunity to complete his or her education and contribute positively to society.





