Worse than expected matric results? How to navigate your academic journey
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2
While many are celebrating their 2024 matric results, others may have to reconsider their plans for 2025.
What are the options for dealing with worse than expected matric results?
Education expert Peter Kriel said for pupils who did not receive the expected results, their initial study plans may need to be reviewed due to their marks not fulfilling the requirements of their chosen qualification.
Kriel, a general manager at the Independent Institute of Education, said regardless of an individual's position, it is important to know how to move forward.
“In the wake of receiving their results, it is important for all matrics from the Class of 2024 to pause and consider the way forward. Even if your results don’t impact your initial plans, it is still advisable to make sure you know you are on the right path,” he said.
He said it is important to stay positive and not panic. Performing below par is a temporary hurdle, not the end of the road.
“It’s natural to feel disappointed but remember that one set of results does not define your future. Reflect on what happened and understand where things went wrong. Was it a lack of preparation, anxiety, or difficulty with certain topics? Identifying the problem is the first step to improvement going forward.”
According to Kriel, your reflection on what went wrong is now more important than ever to ensure you don’t make the same mistakes going forward.
However, if you applied to study and you now no longer qualify to follow this route, you have to act quickly to plan how you will get to where you planned to be in the first place.
“Remember, all doors are not closed — you may just need to follow a different route. One really good option is to enrol for a higher certificate at a reputable registered and accredited higher education institution.
“The advantage of doing this is that once you have completed the higher certificate, you will be able to continue with degree studies in your chosen discipline. It is important to keep in mind that both successes and failures are part of the learning process,” he said.
He advised that this could be used as an opportunity to build resilience and develop a growth mindset by believing in your ability to grow and improve, adding that a growth mindset can turn challenges into opportunities for learning and development.
Kriel said final school exam results are an important milestone but are just one part of the academic journey.
“Whether you did better or worse than expected, there are always steps you can take to continue growing and improving. Celebrate your achievements, learn from your experiences, and stay focused on your future goals. Remember, with determination and the right mindset, you can overcome any challenge and achieve your dreams.”
He advised that those who did better than expected should first enjoy the moment, celebrate their success, then consider options and plan the next step.
“Take pride in your achievement and recognise the hard work and dedication you put in. In preparation for future successes, it is also important to reflect on your methods and think about what strategies worked for you. Did you follow a study schedule? Did you use specific study techniques? Understanding what contributed to your success can help you in future endeavours,” he said.
