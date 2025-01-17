South Africa

Eskom completes appointment of executive team

17 January 2025 - 16:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane.
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/© Business Day

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane on Friday announced the appointment of Dr Candice Hartley as chief people officer and Rivoningo Mnisi as group executive: renewables.

The power utility said these appointments completed the strengthening of Eskom’s executive team to bring in new skills to guide teams within the business to execute plans and operations faster and more efficiently. 

“In the last 10 months, we have focused on strengthening our executive team not only to bring in specialist skills to drive the delivery of our strategy in a fast-moving and increasingly competitive marketplace, but to also drive interventions to address the legacy management control issues that have characterised our recent audit findings,” Marokane said. 

Eskom said Hartley is an accomplished human resources executive with two decades of experience spanning the financial, industrial, information technology and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

“A key area of her focus will be to ensure Eskom has the skills the organisation requires to operate in a competitive marketplace.

“She will also transition Eskom’s human capital practices and workforce plans to align with the strategy, and ensure the wider adoption of technology across the organisation,” Eskom said.

The power utility said Mnisi brings more than two decades of experience in digitalisation, innovation and sustainability, with a strong background in strategic initiative execution and operational excellence.

“His focus will be on delivering an Eskom renewable energy business that will become a significant player in this segment, focusing on work already in progress for an executable initial pipeline of at least 2GW of clean energy projects by 2026.” 

Mnisi will also lead the development of Eskom’s pipeline of more than 20GW of clean energy projects to diversify its energy mix as part of its emissions reduction strategy.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

No Janu-worry for these execs

The CEOs of South Africa’s big companies and banks are counting the fruits of their no doubt stressful jobs
Business Times
3 weeks ago

PALI LEHOHLA | The IPP blunder: SA sacrificed its Isaac even as God showed another path

Agreeing to the Western-imposed renewable energy programme was treason by elected officials
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Eskom appoints four executives to prepare for a competitive marketplace

Eskom has appointed the first four of seven executives to address its business challenges and to deliver  strategic initiatives to enable growth and ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five men found hacked to death in Inanda South Africa
  2. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  4. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  5. ‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe