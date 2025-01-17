Eskom CEO Dan Marokane on Friday announced the appointment of Dr Candice Hartley as chief people officer and Rivoningo Mnisi as group executive: renewables.
The power utility said these appointments completed the strengthening of Eskom’s executive team to bring in new skills to guide teams within the business to execute plans and operations faster and more efficiently.
“In the last 10 months, we have focused on strengthening our executive team not only to bring in specialist skills to drive the delivery of our strategy in a fast-moving and increasingly competitive marketplace, but to also drive interventions to address the legacy management control issues that have characterised our recent audit findings,” Marokane said.
Eskom said Hartley is an accomplished human resources executive with two decades of experience spanning the financial, industrial, information technology and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.
“A key area of her focus will be to ensure Eskom has the skills the organisation requires to operate in a competitive marketplace.
“She will also transition Eskom’s human capital practices and workforce plans to align with the strategy, and ensure the wider adoption of technology across the organisation,” Eskom said.
The power utility said Mnisi brings more than two decades of experience in digitalisation, innovation and sustainability, with a strong background in strategic initiative execution and operational excellence.
“His focus will be on delivering an Eskom renewable energy business that will become a significant player in this segment, focusing on work already in progress for an executable initial pipeline of at least 2GW of clean energy projects by 2026.”
Mnisi will also lead the development of Eskom’s pipeline of more than 20GW of clean energy projects to diversify its energy mix as part of its emissions reduction strategy.
Eskom completes appointment of executive team
Image: Freddy Mavunda/© Business Day
