“Qualifications obtained from any bogus institution cannot be used for employment purposes or for further studying. If you enrol at any bogus institution your qualifications will not be recognised; they are regarded as ‘fake’,” the DHET said.
Ishmael Mnisi, a spokesperson for the DHET, highlighted its efforts to tackle the issue.
By October 2021, the department had identified 89 bogus private institutions operating in the country.
“These colleges use a range of methods to mislead the public. The trends identified by the department are online operators committing internet fraud by purporting to offer degrees in 15 days, using the name and logo of the DHET. Most of the websites appear to be based in the US and the UK,” he said.
To ensure students are enrolling in legitimate institutions, the DHET urges prospective students to verify the status of a college before applying.
They are advised to check for a certificate of registration from the department displayed on the college premises or visit the official DHET website for confirmation.
The department, in collaboration with law enforcement, continues to close down illegal institutions and take action against fraudulent activities.
Parents and students are encouraged to check the DHET website for a list of registered colleges and to contact the department’s toll-free helpline at 0800-872-222 for any concerns.
TimesLIVE
Government urges students to be wary of bogus colleges
Image: Digital Learning
As students prepare to register at institutions of higher learning, the higher education and training department (DHET) has issued a warning to prospective students to avoid enrolling at unregistered or “bogus” colleges.
The proliferation of fraudulent institutions which often surface at the start of each academic year remains a major concern.
Bogus colleges are educational institutions not officially registered with the DHET, sector education and training authorities or other relevant governing bodies.
These “fly-by-night” colleges operate outside the regulatory framework, often using deceptive tactics to attract unsuspecting students.
“The challenge of bogus colleges mushrooming all over South Africa around this time of year remains a concern for the DHET.”
The department said the risk for students who fall victim to these institutions is significant.
Scammers target aspiring traffic officers in Western Cape
“Qualifications obtained from any bogus institution cannot be used for employment purposes or for further studying. If you enrol at any bogus institution your qualifications will not be recognised; they are regarded as ‘fake’,” the DHET said.
Ishmael Mnisi, a spokesperson for the DHET, highlighted its efforts to tackle the issue.
By October 2021, the department had identified 89 bogus private institutions operating in the country.
“These colleges use a range of methods to mislead the public. The trends identified by the department are online operators committing internet fraud by purporting to offer degrees in 15 days, using the name and logo of the DHET. Most of the websites appear to be based in the US and the UK,” he said.
To ensure students are enrolling in legitimate institutions, the DHET urges prospective students to verify the status of a college before applying.
They are advised to check for a certificate of registration from the department displayed on the college premises or visit the official DHET website for confirmation.
The department, in collaboration with law enforcement, continues to close down illegal institutions and take action against fraudulent activities.
Parents and students are encouraged to check the DHET website for a list of registered colleges and to contact the department’s toll-free helpline at 0800-872-222 for any concerns.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
LINDA MEYER | Reimagining higher education: Equipping South African graduates for the future
RTMC warns of fake traffic officer learnership adverts
SA woman stuck in Thailand after ‘job promise’ in desperate bid to return home
EFF lambastes Gauteng for failure to pay Nasi iSpani beneficiaries while government claims it is not broke
Questions over Nzimande’s ‘missing middle’ student funding plan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos