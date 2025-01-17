South Africa

IN PICS | King Misuzulu calls on amabutho to defend the monarch

17 January 2025 - 11:25 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zulu nation king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini on the last day of the first fruits ceremony (umkhosi woselwa) at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma
Zulu nation king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini on the last day of the first fruits ceremony (umkhosi woselwa) at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma
Image: Supplied

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called on the Zulu regiments (amabutho) to unite and defend the monarch.

Speaking on the last day of the first fruits ceremony (umkhosi woselwa) at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon, the king thanked the amabutho for their loyalty.

“Today is not a day for long speeches but I wish to call on you to unite and defend the monarch. I also wish to thank you for making sure this ceremony was a success,” he said.

The king said umkhosi woselwa took place again after a break during the reign of his late father King Zwelithini. He said the ceremony was done at Mashobeni palace, a revamped palace of the late King Shaka kaSenzangakhona.

“This was a palace of King Shaka the founder of the Zulu nation, who united different clans to be a world-renowned nation,” he said.

Amabutho leading the young boys.
Amabutho leading the young boys.
Image: Supplied
Young boys at the first fruits ceremony (umkhosi woselwa) at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma.
Young boys at the first fruits ceremony (umkhosi woselwa) at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma.
Image: Supplied
King Misuzulu KaZwelithi leading in song during the ceremony.
King Misuzulu KaZwelithi leading in song during the ceremony.
Image: Supplied
A member of amabutho speaks to amaZulu king, Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
A member of amabutho speaks to amaZulu king, Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
Image: Supplied
A member of amabutho holds a spear and shield.
A member of amabutho holds a spear and shield.
Image: Supplied
Amabuho looking on as a man dances at the event.
Amabuho looking on as a man dances at the event.
Image: suppled
A member of the amabutho dancing.
A member of the amabutho dancing.
Image: Suppled
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini greets those attending the ceremony.
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini greets those attending the ceremony.
Image: Supplied
Amabutho preparing for the first fruits ceremony (umkhosi woselwa) at Mashobeni royal palace.
Amabutho preparing for the first fruits ceremony (umkhosi woselwa) at Mashobeni royal palace.
Image: Supplied

The king reiterated that without strong amabutho, the nation is vulnerable. Amabutho in the past were used as an army of Amakhosi.

His majesty also called on the amabutho to come in their numbers next Wednesday for the Isandlwana commemoration, where the Zulu nation commemorates the amabutho's defeat of the British army in the Nquthu hills on January 22 1879.

King Misizulu is at s loggerheads with the Ingonyama Trust board over the control of the trust, and also with one of his wives who is trying to stop his planned traditional wedding with his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

His traditional wedding at Kwakhangela palace in Ulundi on January 26 is in limbo as the court is yet to decide on an interdict filed by one of his wives who wants to stop the ceremony.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Amabutho vow to continue protest over 'disrespect for the king'

Prince Vanana said it was not their aim to disrupt the board's operations but they want them to respect the king
Politics
6 days ago

Zulu queen heads to court to halt King Misuzulu's marriage to another woman

AmaZulu Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela has filed an application to interdict the marriage of her husband King Misuzulu to another woman.
News
6 days ago

King Misuzulu to marry Queen Nomzamo in 'historic' traditional wedding ceremony

Dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend the traditional wedding of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini when he ties the knot with his third ...
News
1 week ago

Zulu regiments to protest outside Ingonyama Trust office over king's 'undermining'

Zulu regiments will embark on a peaceful protest outside the Ingonyama Trust offices in Pietermaritzburg on Friday in support of King Misuzulu ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five men found hacked to death in Inanda South Africa
  2. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  4. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  5. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa

Latest Videos

joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe
2024 matric results announcement for inmates