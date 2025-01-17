IN PICS | King Misuzulu calls on amabutho to defend the monarch

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called on the Zulu regiments (amabutho) to unite and defend the monarch.
Speaking on the last day of the first fruits ceremony (umkhosi woselwa) at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon, the king thanked the amabutho for their loyalty.
“Today is not a day for long speeches but I wish to call on you to unite and defend the monarch. I also wish to thank you for making sure this ceremony was a success,” he said.
The king said umkhosi woselwa took place again after a break during the reign of his late father King Zwelithini. He said the ceremony was done at Mashobeni palace, a revamped palace of the late King Shaka kaSenzangakhona.
“This was a palace of King Shaka the founder of the Zulu nation, who united different clans to be a world-renowned nation,” he said.
The king reiterated that without strong amabutho, the nation is vulnerable. Amabutho in the past were used as an army of Amakhosi.
His majesty also called on the amabutho to come in their numbers next Wednesday for the Isandlwana commemoration, where the Zulu nation commemorates the amabutho's defeat of the British army in the Nquthu hills on January 22 1879.
King Misizulu is at s loggerheads with the Ingonyama Trust board over the control of the trust, and also with one of his wives who is trying to stop his planned traditional wedding with his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni.
His traditional wedding at Kwakhangela palace in Ulundi on January 26 is in limbo as the court is yet to decide on an interdict filed by one of his wives who wants to stop the ceremony.
