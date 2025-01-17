South Africa

Judge president accused of sexual harassment an avid choralist and music producer

Selby Mbenenge was a member of the Joybells Quartet

17 January 2025 - 14:16
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge in the pulpit at the Summerpride Seventh Day Adventist Church in East London in 2017.
Image: Screenshot/Youtube

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, who is accused of sexual harassment, was a dedicated churchgoer, a God-fearing man and a choralist who was part of a popular quartet.

Mbenenge is before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal facing allegations of sexual harassment. Judge’s secretary Andiswa Mengo has testified the judge president sent her inappropriate messages and pictures of his private parts.

The judge president was part of the Joybells Quartet of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and sang during church services across the province.

The choir was established in 1982. The group has recorded albums and a DVD and performed in churches in the Eastern Cape, Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Botswana. Mbenenge produced two of the albums.

He was known to be an avid churchgoer at the Summerpride Seventh Day Adventist Church in East London and has been part of at least four musical groups, including the Summerpride Seventh Adventist Church Choir.

His love for music extends to his family. His nephew, Phumele Mbenenge, better known as DJ Natz EfX, has shared stages with prominent DJs including Black Coffee, NaakMusiQ and Sun-El Musician.

The judge president, who was considered an elder of the church, has delivered sermons to church members at the Summerpride SDA. 

In her testimony this week, Mengo told the tribunal she once responded to an inappropriate message by quoting Psalm 1:1 of the isiXhosa Bible, with the verse starting with “NO” — and emphasised he should read the first word of the verse. 

Asked why she responded in that way, she said Mbenenge, who she refers to as “Utata”, meaning father, was a church leader who understood the Bible well. 

“This particular verse, I saw it as suitable. This verse in the Bible, the 'no' is written in capital letters. That was my way of assurance to him that that which he asked me is not going to happen.”

