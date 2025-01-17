South Africa

‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot

17 January 2025 - 08:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A single father who recently won a lottery jackpot plans to continue working until he completes his business qualification. File photo.
A single father who recently won a lottery jackpot plans to continue working until he completes his business qualification. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

A single father who recently won a R38,517,450 lottery jackpot plans to buy a house, enrol for a business course and spoil his child. 

Ithuba, operator of the National Lottery, confirmed one participant won the Lotto jackpot from draw number 2505 on January 8.

The winner discovered Lady Luck had visited his doorstep when he checked his numbers on the internet.  

The elated winner told Ithuba: “I immediately shared the news with my teenage child and went to take a bath to calm myself. ”

"While taking care of the essentials, I also want to spoil my child and invest some of the winnings to secure our future.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are thrilled this deserving father can embrace new opportunities and build a brighter future for himself and his family. We wish him all the best on this exciting journey."  

While the winner looks to the future, he plans to continue working until he completes his business qualification.

He said: "I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Qonce player bags R40m in Lotto Plus 1 draw: check your ticket

A lottery player from Qonce in the Eastern Cape ended 2024 a millionaire and is being urged to check their ticket to claim their R40m winnings.
News
2 weeks ago

Lotto and beneficiaries' future uncertain as new operator yet to be revealed

South Africa looks set to go for weeks without the lotto, which could reduce much-needed funding for dozens of social welfare, education, sporting ...
News
5 days ago

Fochville Lotto Plus winner of R14m plans to get matric and pursue studies

The festive season started with a bang for the wife and mother of two, who always dreamt of becoming a millionaire and believed her lucky day would ...
News
1 month ago

‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five bags R19m Lotto jackpot

A father of five, who bagged more than R19m in last Wednesday's Lotto jackpot draw, will use his winnings to buy his first car, build a home for his ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  2. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  3. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa
  4. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  5. Court grants forfeiture order on vehicle after abalone bust South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 matric results announcement for inmates
Report: TikTok is preparing to shut down in the US