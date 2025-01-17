POLL | What do you think of sexual harassment probe into EC judge president Mbenenge?

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge is facing a misconduct investigation by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal for allegedly sexually harassing judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo.
This is the first time a judge has faced possible impeachment for sexual harassment.
Mengo has testified against Mbenenge since Monday, recounting messages and pictures she allegedly received from him. The panel heard Mbenenge had allegedly twice sent messages, later deleted, one of which was a male “private part”, after Mengo told him she did not want to be “intimate” with him.
She said when she responded to one of the messages with “Jeso” [Jesus], Mbenenge replied, “Why put it this way, it looks delicious.”
Mengo said she didn't respond to Mbenenge's messages about her “favourite position” because she was taken aback by the audacity of the requests, especially given Mbenenge's position as a church leader, husband and father.
The tribunal will continue to hear evidence on Friday.
Mbenenge's side has yet to be heard. He has denied the allegations, claiming their interactions were consensual.
