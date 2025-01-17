South Africa

POLL | What do you think of sexual harassment probe into EC judge president Mbenenge?

17 January 2025 - 12:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge. File photo.
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge is facing a misconduct investigation by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal for allegedly sexually harassing judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo.

This is the first time a judge has faced possible impeachment for sexual harassment.

Mengo has testified against Mbenenge since Monday, recounting messages and pictures she allegedly received from him. The panel heard Mbenenge had allegedly twice sent messages, later deleted, one of which was a male “private part”, after Mengo told him she did not want to be “intimate” with him.

She said when she responded to one of the messages with “Jeso” [Jesus], Mbenenge replied, “Why put it this way, it looks delicious.”

Mengo said she didn't respond to Mbenenge's messages about her “favourite position” because she was taken aback by the audacity of the requests, especially given Mbenenge's position as a church leader, husband and father.

The tribunal will continue to hear evidence on Friday.

Mbenenge's side has yet to be heard. He has denied the allegations, claiming their interactions were consensual.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into sexual assault allegations against EC judge Mbenenge

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is hearing sexual assault allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge on Friday.
News
5 hours ago

Tribunal hears Mbenenge continued to send explicit messages despite clear no

The Eastern Cape judge president, whose version is still to come, denies sexual harassment
News
20 hours ago

Tribunal hears JP Mbenenge sent a picture of his ‘private parts’

Evidence heard on Wednesday about the image and stickers is disputed by the judge president, whose version is yet to be heard
News
1 day ago

'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' secretary tells JP Mbenenge's hearing

Mbenenge’s side is still to be heard by the tribunal and his counsel is still to cross-examine accuser Andiswa Mengo
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five men found hacked to death in Inanda South Africa
  2. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  4. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  5. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa

Latest Videos

joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe
2024 matric results announcement for inmates