'Remember there is hope': 96.2% pass rate for correctional services matric class
A total of 171 learners from 17 correctional services schools across the country wrote the 2024 matric exams and 104 learners obtained a bachelor's pass.
This was announced by correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald on Friday during an awards ceremony at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
Thirteen of the 17 schools achieved a 100% pass. The pass rate increased by 3% from last year.
Groenewald told inmates who passed the exams they have contributed to building a nation.
He congratulated the teachers for their dedication to ensure “we have and become an educated nation”.
“Matriculants, know you have contributed to the building of the nation. You are contributing to a better nation,” he said.
“You took up the pen to write an exam [and] you were successful. You must also remember that by now you still have to take a pen to make a success of your life when you leave our facilities.
“You start it with your choice by taking a pen and writing an exam. That's our contribution to the people of South Africa — to say, 'We try our best.' It makes us proud. It makes everyone proud.”
Groenewald told family members and parents of offenders who attended the ceremony their support was of utmost importance. He said it was lonely being in prison, adding that he had visited several facilities and didn't think he would survive a day.
“You must remember there is hope. I've spoken to some people who came out of prison and are successful. That National Senior Certificate is your key that is going to open many doors for the future.
“You can put the key there and if you do nothing, the door stays closed. Instead, use that key to unlock your future for building a better nation for South Africa.”
