South Africa

Suspect arrested in Midrand for 'distributing' child porn

17 January 2025 - 18:56 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Midrand on Friday and will appear in court next week in connection with possession and distribution of child pornography.
A 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Midrand on Friday and will appear in court next week in connection with possession and distribution of child pornography.
Image: Supplied

Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect for possession, accessing, downloading and distribution of child pornography in Midrand on Friday. 

The suspect was also charged with possession of drugs and fraud. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said a team of investigators, led by the component head for family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, Maj-Gen Mmantsheke Lekhele, executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a house in Midrand.

“During the operation, a number of electronic devices suspected to contain child sexual abuse material (child pornography) were confiscated.

“A forensic analysis of these devices was conducted on the scene by cyber crime experts. An estimated 10-million child pornography images and videos were detected thus far,” Van Wyk said. 

She said a large amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also seized. 

“The arrest emanates from information that was shared by international law enforcement with the police after they identified a target located in South Africa.” 

Further investigation revealed the suspect was hosting and distributing child pornography on a global scale for financial gain. 

The suspect is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court next week. 

Van Wyk said in the past two years, police had arrested 21 suspects on charges related to child pornography countrywide. 

She said in December, a 41-year-old former school principal in Pretoria and a 49-year-old suspect in Vanderbijlpark were apprehended during similar operations.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Court awards Gauteng woman more than R4m over revenge porn

The ruling comes after the married man with whom the victim had been having an affair posted videos of them having sex on Facebook
News
1 month ago

'The evidence shows a teacher preying on children for his sexual needs,' education regulator finds

Kuruman teacher dismissed for getting teen boy drunk and performing oral sex on him
News
2 months ago

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel wants law prof Pierre de Vos to be prosecuted for retweeting child porn

When De Vos’ Twitter account retweeted a child pornography image two years ago, instead of reporting this to the police, he claimed he had been hacked
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  2. Five men found hacked to death in Inanda South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  4. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  5. IN PICS | King Misuzulu calls on amabutho to defend the monarch South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe