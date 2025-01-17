South Africa

Taxi driver ‘who spent his boss’ money arrested for false hijacking claim’

17 January 2025 - 08:11
A taxi driver who allegedly lied about a hijacking incident is facing a perjury charge. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 27-year-old taxi driver who opened a false hijacking case at Musina police station on Wednesday has been arrested for alleged perjury. 

The man alleged he was hijacked when he was collecting children from school in Musina while travelling in a Toyota Tazz.

He further claimed he was robbed of R3,000 cash. He alleged the suspects drove away in his vehicle to an unknown destination.

"After the case was registered, the station commander and his team checked the suspicious statement," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng. 

"When the complainant was interrogated further he reportedly told police he was not hijacked but has misused the money he was supposed to give to his boss." 

Thakeng said the man led police to where he hid the vehicle and locked the key inside.

"A perjury case was registered. The 27-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the local magistrate's court soon," he said. 

TimesLIVE

