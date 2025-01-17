Cape Town police have recovered two firearms stolen in Camps Bay and Tongaat and seized drugs.
While responding to gang violence in Elsies River that claimed a life earlier this week, members of the Maitland flying squad seized the firearms and a stash of drugs on Friday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said one firearm was stolen in Camps Bay in December and the other in Tongaat in February.
“In the early hours on January 17, members of the Maitland flying squad deployed in Elsies River to quell the recent outbreak of gang violence which left a man killed and another seriously injured a day ago, followed up on information about firearms stored at premises in 22nd Avenue in Elsies River,” said Pojie.
“On arrival at the address, members discovered two pistols with 52 rounds of ammunition and 85 mandrax tablets hidden in a bin.
“Further investigation revealed one pistol was stolen in Camps Bay earlier this month while the second was stolen in Tongaat during February 2024.”
Pojie said police arrested two suspects, aged 32 and 48, who were found at the premises. They are due to appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects to appear in court after cops seize stolen firearms and drugs in Elsies River house
Cape Town police have recovered two firearms stolen in Camps Bay and Tongaat and seized drugs.
While responding to gang violence in Elsies River that claimed a life earlier this week, members of the Maitland flying squad seized the firearms and a stash of drugs on Friday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said one firearm was stolen in Camps Bay in December and the other in Tongaat in February.
“In the early hours on January 17, members of the Maitland flying squad deployed in Elsies River to quell the recent outbreak of gang violence which left a man killed and another seriously injured a day ago, followed up on information about firearms stored at premises in 22nd Avenue in Elsies River,” said Pojie.
“On arrival at the address, members discovered two pistols with 52 rounds of ammunition and 85 mandrax tablets hidden in a bin.
“Further investigation revealed one pistol was stolen in Camps Bay earlier this month while the second was stolen in Tongaat during February 2024.”
Pojie said police arrested two suspects, aged 32 and 48, who were found at the premises. They are due to appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two cops bought ammo from stolen cache during Durban looting
Cash and Krugerrands forfeited by court order after Tamboerskloof drug bust
SA ‘drug trafficker’ bust in Ethiopia en route to Joburg with 13kg of cocaine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos