South Africa

Two suspects to appear in court after cops seize stolen firearms and drugs in Elsies River house

17 January 2025 - 12:16 By Jim Mohlala
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Cape Town police have recovered two firearms stolen in Camps Bay and Tongaat and seized drugs.

While responding to gang violence in Elsies River that claimed a life earlier this week, members of the Maitland flying squad seized the firearms and a stash of drugs on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said one firearm was stolen in Camps Bay in December and the other in Tongaat in February.

“In the early hours on January 17, members of the Maitland flying squad deployed in Elsies River to quell the recent outbreak of gang violence which left a man killed and another seriously injured a day ago, followed up on information about firearms stored at premises in 22nd Avenue in Elsies River,” said Pojie.

“On arrival at the address, members discovered two pistols with 52 rounds of ammunition and 85 mandrax tablets hidden in a bin.

“Further investigation revealed one pistol was stolen in Camps Bay earlier this month while the second was stolen in Tongaat during February 2024.”

Pojie said police arrested two suspects, aged 32 and 48, who were found at the premises. They are due to appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two cops bought ammo from stolen cache during Durban looting

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola recently confirmed that only 47,352 rounds of the 1.2-million units looted during the KZN unrest have been ...
News
1 month ago

Cash and Krugerrands forfeited by court order after Tamboerskloof drug bust

One of the house occupants is a professional DJ.
News
2 months ago

SA ‘drug trafficker’ bust in Ethiopia en route to Joburg with 13kg of cocaine

An alleged South African drug trafficker was arrested in Ethiopia after being caught with R5.4m worth of drugs intended to come into SA from Brazil.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five men found hacked to death in Inanda South Africa
  2. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  4. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  5. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa

Latest Videos

joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe
2024 matric results announcement for inmates