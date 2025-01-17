South Africa

Two suspects who allegedly murdered Limpopo traffic cop remanded

17 January 2025 - 10:35
Two suspects who allegedly murdered a Limpopo traffic officer have been remanded. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Two suspects linked to the murder of a Limpopo traffic officer were remanded after a brief first court appearance. 

Muano Nekhubvi, 21, and Rotshidzwa Vhutshilo Munyai, 25, appeared in the Mutale magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of murder. Their case was postponed to March 3 for further investigations. 

Patrick Netshidzivhani, 56, a provincial inspector at Mutale traffic station, was reported missing after he left his home at Hamakhuvha village on Sunday.

“The deceased reportedly went to Khunguni mountain where he conducts his routine fitness exercises but did not come home. The matter was reported to the police and a missing person case was registered,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng. 

A search was initiated and the vehicle belonging to the traffic officer was found, which led to the arrest of the suspects. After the arrests, police recovered the body of the traffic official at the mountain.

While a postmortem is yet to be conducted, preliminary reports indicate he was strangled.

