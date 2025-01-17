Two suspects linked to the murder of a Limpopo traffic officer were remanded after a brief first court appearance.
Muano Nekhubvi, 21, and Rotshidzwa Vhutshilo Munyai, 25, appeared in the Mutale magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of murder. Their case was postponed to March 3 for further investigations.
Patrick Netshidzivhani, 56, a provincial inspector at Mutale traffic station, was reported missing after he left his home at Hamakhuvha village on Sunday.
“The deceased reportedly went to Khunguni mountain where he conducts his routine fitness exercises but did not come home. The matter was reported to the police and a missing person case was registered,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng.
A search was initiated and the vehicle belonging to the traffic officer was found, which led to the arrest of the suspects. After the arrests, police recovered the body of the traffic official at the mountain.
While a postmortem is yet to be conducted, preliminary reports indicate he was strangled.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects who allegedly murdered Limpopo traffic cop remanded
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Two suspects linked to the murder of a Limpopo traffic officer were remanded after a brief first court appearance.
Muano Nekhubvi, 21, and Rotshidzwa Vhutshilo Munyai, 25, appeared in the Mutale magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of murder. Their case was postponed to March 3 for further investigations.
Patrick Netshidzivhani, 56, a provincial inspector at Mutale traffic station, was reported missing after he left his home at Hamakhuvha village on Sunday.
“The deceased reportedly went to Khunguni mountain where he conducts his routine fitness exercises but did not come home. The matter was reported to the police and a missing person case was registered,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng.
A search was initiated and the vehicle belonging to the traffic officer was found, which led to the arrest of the suspects. After the arrests, police recovered the body of the traffic official at the mountain.
While a postmortem is yet to be conducted, preliminary reports indicate he was strangled.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Five men found hacked to death in Inanda
Family of slain KZN cop demand answers from his alleged killers
Tshwane metro officer killed in her home, allegedly by her partner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos