South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Correctional services minister Groenewald announces 2024 matric results for inmates

17 January 2025 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald is on Friday announcing the National Senior Certificate exams results for inmates, at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Worse than expected matric results? How to navigate your academic journey

While many are celebrating their 2024 matric results, others may have to reconsider their plans for 2025.
News
23 hours ago

What are the implications of matric results on career readiness?

The release of matric results marks a crucial moment, but amid celebrations and anxieties, the question emerges: are young people equipped to ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng girls show up the boys with more matric bachelor passes

Gauteng's 2024 matric results have revealed that girls outshone boys in terms of bachelor passes, while boys performed better in mathematics and ...
News
1 day ago

SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate

Full-time matric pupils in correctional facilities achieved a 93.2% pass rate in the national senior certificate exams and attained a total 278 ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  2. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  3. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa
  4. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  5. Court grants forfeiture order on vehicle after abalone bust South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 matric results announcement for inmates
Report: TikTok is preparing to shut down in the US