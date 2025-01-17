Courtesy of SABC
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald is on Friday announcing the National Senior Certificate exams results for inmates, at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
WATCH LIVE | Correctional services minister Groenewald announces 2024 matric results for inmates
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald is on Friday announcing the National Senior Certificate exams results for inmates, at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate
