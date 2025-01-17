WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into sexual assault allegations against EC judge Mbenenge

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is hearing sexual assault allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge on Friday.
The panel heard Mbenenge had twice allegedly sent messages, later deleted, one of which was a male “private part”, after judges secretary Andiswa Mengo told him she did not want to be “intimate” with him.
Thursday was the fourth day of the hearing investigating Mengo’s complaint against the judge president, the first time a judge has faced possible impeachment for sexual harassment.
Mbenenge has denied their interactions were non-consensual. His version has yet to be heard by the tribunal. He has specifically denied sending her the image.
