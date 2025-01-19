South Africa

Promising young cricketer killed in freak accident in KZN

Mourners pay tribute to cricketer Ziyaad Khan

19 January 2025 - 14:08
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Ziyaad Khan died tragically in the early hours on Saturday after driving into a container that fell of a truck on the N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Cosmo Sports Club

Tributes and messages have been pouring in after the death of a young up-and-coming cricketer killed in a freak accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning. 

Muhammad Ziyaad Khan, a fast bowler, died in a car accident on the N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg. He was buried in the afternoon in Pietermaritzburg in line with Muslim rites. 

The wreck in which up-and-coming cricketer Ziyaad Khan died on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

A report in the Laudium Sun revealed a large container had fallen off a truck travelling along the highway at 2am. 

Mi7 medics said two vehicles with three occupants had crashed into the container.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Khan had already succumbed to his injuries. 

The other two injured people were treated on the scene, placed on advanced life support and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The report said the truck driver had driven away from the scene and was being sought by police. 

The Cosmos Sporting Club was quick to post a tribute to Khan. 

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own, Ziyaad Khan, an exceptional opening and fast bowler who represented Cosmos Sporting Club with unmatched passion and dedication,” the club posted on its Facebook page, along with a photograph of a smiling Khan. 

“His talent, sportsmanship, and vibrant spirit made him an irreplaceable part of our Premier League division. Ziyaad, you will be sorely missed by your Cosmos family and all who had the privilege of knowing you. May you rest in eternal peace.”

READ MORE:

Welkom police seek public assistance in fatal hit-and-run incident

A male pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was killed after being struck by a motor vehicle.
2 days ago

Driver of IFP president Hlabisa's fleet vehicle dies in crash on N2 in KZN

IFP president and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa's security team vehicle was involved in a fatal ...
1 week ago

Family of one-year-old who survived accident that claimed 17 lives found

The family of the one-year-old girl who survived Monday night's crash on the N3 which claimed 17 lives has been found.
1 week ago
