South Africa

Suspect linked to rape of two nurses at Limpopo clinic arrested

19 January 2025 - 14:08
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba met official delegates at the Ga-Chuene Clinic in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, to discuss updates on the rape incident.
Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba met official delegates at the Ga-Chuene Clinic in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, to discuss updates on the rape incident.
Image: Supplied

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the rape of two nurses in Ga-Chuene, Limpopo, and has been linked to several other cases.

The 27-year-old is facing multiple charges, including robbery and possession of stolen property and will appear at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday. 

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, premier Phophi Ramathuba confirmed the suspect’s arrest at his home in Feke village, Ga-Maja, on Saturday where police recovered a firearm and items linked to other crimes. 

“Preliminary investigations reveal the suspect is connected to more than 10 serious cases within the Lebowakgomo policing area,” said Ramathuba.

She added the attack at Ga-Chuene Clinic was not only a violation of the nurses but also a direct assault on healthcare services in the province. 

We understand that he was carrying a gun, but what is frustrating is that he took the two female nurses and left our female security guard, who was not handcuffed like the other males.
Premier Phophi Ramathuba

“Investigations are ongoing and additional charges will be laid as evidence is finalised,” said the premier. 

Ramathuba questioned the performance of security personnel, noting that three guards at the clinic were overpowered during the attack.

“You can’t have three security guards being overpowered by one person. Yes, we understand that he was carrying a gun, but what is frustrating is that he took the two female nurses and left our female security guard, who was not handcuffed like the other males. She had the opportunity to call the police, the matron, or the HOT [Health Operations Team], but she did not. The incident happened last Friday night.

“At Ga-Thaba Clinic, the guards had a system in place. Two were patrolling while one stayed in the guardhouse. The guard in the guardhouse fought him off, even though the suspect had a gun. He fought until the suspect ran away. That’s what we expect from security guards: to protect our staff,” said Ramathuba. 

She said an investigation was needed. 

“Here, we had three guards and none of them could overpower him. We need to investigate why this happened. Were they asleep when he arrived? We must delve deeper into this situation.”

The premier said psychological support continues to be provided to the nurse and Ga-Chuene Clinic remains closed. 

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Neighbours remove girl, 3, from father after suspecting abuse

The accused father will appear in court again next week.
News
2 days ago

Limpopo clinic to reopen after brutal rape attack on nurses

The Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo, which was closed after two nurses were robbed and raped at gunpoint during the early hours of Friday, will reopen on ...
News
1 week ago

NPA drops sexual grooming charge against Limpopo man accused of impregnating 13-year-old

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the decision was due to insufficient evidence.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘The future is bright’: inmates believe their matric certificate will help them ... South Africa
  2. ‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot South Africa
  3. Promising young cricketer killed in freak accident in KZN South Africa
  4. Eskom completes appointment of executive team South Africa
  5. Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas applies for bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Dakar Rally 2025 - Stage 12 Afternoon
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...