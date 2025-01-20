Traditional healer Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The matter was postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application, while the traditional healer is to remain behind bars.
She was arrested on Sunday when a trace and arrest operation was rolled out for a 2019 alleged assault incident.
However, a police report has been circulating on social media, stating she was traced by Gauteng’s police cold case investigation unit and members of the Gauteng intelligence investigation office. This led them to her home in Fairlands, Johannesburg, but she was found and arrested in Mondeor.
TimesLIVE sent an inquiry to Gauteng police regarding numerous alleged pending cases against Maweni. Police could not immediately confirm if she is a suspect in any other cases.
TimesLIVE
Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault
The famous traditional healer is to remain in police custody until her bail hearing next week
Image: X/@GogoMaweni
Traditional healer Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The matter was postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application, while the traditional healer is to remain behind bars.
She was arrested on Sunday when a trace and arrest operation was rolled out for a 2019 alleged assault incident.
However, a police report has been circulating on social media, stating she was traced by Gauteng’s police cold case investigation unit and members of the Gauteng intelligence investigation office. This led them to her home in Fairlands, Johannesburg, but she was found and arrested in Mondeor.
TimesLIVE sent an inquiry to Gauteng police regarding numerous alleged pending cases against Maweni. Police could not immediately confirm if she is a suspect in any other cases.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
From social media spat to public apologies — Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni bury the hatchet
Gogo Maweni shuts down claims that she uses dark money rituals on her clients
Maweni says she won't force SK Khoza to pay child maintenance despite reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos