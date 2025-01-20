South Africa

GTI highway chase leads to R1.5m Mandrax bust in Cape Town

20 January 2025 - 13:32 By Kim Swartz
Police seized bags of Mandrax tablets in the vehicle.
Image: SAPS

Two men are expected to appear in court after being arrested for being in possession of drugs worth about R1.5m on Sunday in Cape Town.  

“Maitland flying squad members were on patrol on the N1 when they noticed a Golf 6 GTI driving recklessly,” police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said.

“The members requested the assistance of a patrol vehicle nearby while they kept the suspicious vehicle under observation.  

“When the driver of the VW Golf became aware of the presence of the patrol vehicle he sped away which resulted in a high-speed chase. The police members forced the driver to stop the vehicle near the Sable Road exit. The occupants became restless but were quickly brought under control.” 

A search of the vehicle and its occupants revealed Mandrax tablets worth an estimated R1.5m.

The pair, aged 37 and 40, face charges of being in possession of drugs and will appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court once charged. 

TimesLIVE

