Man in court to face charges of possession, distribution of child porn

Darren Wilken, who was arrested on Friday and faces multiple counts of possession, creation and distribution of child pornography, appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
His case was postponed until next Tuesday to allow for further state investigations.
Wilken, 35, also faces charges of contravening the Drug Trafficking Act, acquisition, possession/use of the proceeds of unlawful activities, possession of stolen property and fraud.
He was arrested during a police raid in Midrand.
“The arrest emanated from information that was shared by international law enforcement with the South African Police Service after they had identified a target located in South Africa,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said during the court proceedings the state alleged that a substantial amount of cash, believed to be proceeds from the illicit activities, was seized during the arrest.
“Furthermore, the state alleged that an investigation by the serial and electronic crime investigations teams uncovered evidence that the suspect was allegedly hosting and distributing child pornography worldwide for financial gain.”
Police also seized electronic devices allegedly used by the accused to create and distribute child pornography as well as countless images and videos of child pornography.
“The state requested a seven-day postponement from the court for the investigating officer to conduct further investigations into allegations of money laundering and to prepare for the formal bail application process,” Mjonondwane said.
