Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo

Andiswa Mengo told a judicial conduct tribunal on Monday that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge sent pictures of his penis to other court officials apart from herself.
Judges secretary Mengo testified before the tribunal investigating a sexual harassment complaint she laid against her boss.
Mengo accuses Mbenenge of making “unwarranted” sexual advances towards her at work and on WhatsApp conversations from June 2021 until November 2022.
Mbenenge has denied the allegations, arguing the communication between them was “consensual”. He also denied sending Mengo explicit pictures.
Evidence leader advocate Salome Scheepers questioned Mengo about a slew of WhatsApp messages she included in her initial complaint but which were not part of the messages a phone expert compiled for the tribunal.
One of these messages contained a screenshot of a penis, which Mengo sent to two of her colleagues.
She said when she sent the picture to her colleague Brenda Nguta-Jobela, she confirmed others received explicit pictures from Mbenenge.
When Mengo sent the picture to Nguta-Jobela without telling her who it was from she allegedly said: “Who is this? Is it Mbenenge? He is the only person who sends such pictures to people.”
Mengo said she had also informed her late colleague Noluthando Kona about the situation.
Mengo’s conversations with her colleagues were not part of the messages contained in files prepared by experts for the tribunal. Mengo said she did not know why.
The pictures were sent to her colleagues for safekeeping and to inform them of her conversations with Mbenenge, she said.
Earlier on Monday, Mengo testified Mbenenge persisted in asking her for a picture of her genitals.
In January 2022, Mengo posted a picture of a tattoo on her back.
She said Mbenenge asked her to “go further down and for the face to appear”.
She also testified the judge president asked her to “Please send a juicy pic [picture] before you sleep”.
Mengo told the tribunal Mbenenge wanted her “to send him a picture that will satisfy him. He wanted a picture of my private part.”
She said she was frustrated by the conversation, as she had told him before that she did not have explicit pictures.
“I felt he did not hear my ‘no’. He did not want to understand my ‘no’,” she said.
BusinessLIVE
Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo
Image: RSAJUDICIARY
Andiswa Mengo told a judicial conduct tribunal on Monday that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge sent pictures of his penis to other court officials apart from herself.
Judges secretary Mengo testified before the tribunal investigating a sexual harassment complaint she laid against her boss.
Mengo accuses Mbenenge of making “unwarranted” sexual advances towards her at work and on WhatsApp conversations from June 2021 until November 2022.
Mbenenge has denied the allegations, arguing the communication between them was “consensual”. He also denied sending Mengo explicit pictures.
Evidence leader advocate Salome Scheepers questioned Mengo about a slew of WhatsApp messages she included in her initial complaint but which were not part of the messages a phone expert compiled for the tribunal.
One of these messages contained a screenshot of a penis, which Mengo sent to two of her colleagues.
She said when she sent the picture to her colleague Brenda Nguta-Jobela, she confirmed others received explicit pictures from Mbenenge.
When Mengo sent the picture to Nguta-Jobela without telling her who it was from she allegedly said: “Who is this? Is it Mbenenge? He is the only person who sends such pictures to people.”
Mengo said she had also informed her late colleague Noluthando Kona about the situation.
Mengo’s conversations with her colleagues were not part of the messages contained in files prepared by experts for the tribunal. Mengo said she did not know why.
The pictures were sent to her colleagues for safekeeping and to inform them of her conversations with Mbenenge, she said.
Earlier on Monday, Mengo testified Mbenenge persisted in asking her for a picture of her genitals.
In January 2022, Mengo posted a picture of a tattoo on her back.
She said Mbenenge asked her to “go further down and for the face to appear”.
She also testified the judge president asked her to “Please send a juicy pic [picture] before you sleep”.
Mengo told the tribunal Mbenenge wanted her “to send him a picture that will satisfy him. He wanted a picture of my private part.”
She said she was frustrated by the conversation, as she had told him before that she did not have explicit pictures.
“I felt he did not hear my ‘no’. He did not want to understand my ‘no’,” she said.
BusinessLIVE
MORE:
Mampara of the week: Selby Mbenenge
Judge president accused of sexual harassment an avid choralist and music producer
POLL | What do you think of sexual harassment probe into EC judge president Mbenenge?
Mengo explains why she said ‘it’s nice’ to Mbenenge’s alleged sext
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos