South Africa

Neighbourhood watch patroller shot dead

20 January 2025 - 11:18 By Kim Swartz
One of the patrollers died after being shot. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paulfleet

A 51-year-old neighbourhood watch member was shot dead at the weekend while safeguarding the Nkanini informal settlement at Makhaza in Cape Town.

“On Saturday at about 11pm a group of neighbourhood watch members were patrolling in Ezimfenenni, Nkanini informal settlement in Makhaza, when they came across a group of men standing on the corner of the street,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie. 

“It is reported that gunshots were heard. The deceased was hit in the shoulder and leg. He fell to the ground and succumbed to his wounds.” 

He said a murder docket was registered for investigation. 

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile condemned the killing as “a callous, selfless act against the community and those who serve their community with pride”.

TimesLIVE

