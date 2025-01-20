Pietermaritzburg high court dismisses bid to halt King Misuzulu’s wedding plans

The Pietermaritzburg high court has dismissed with costs an urgent interdict application filed by one of King Misuzulu's wives to stop his wedding to Nomzamo Myeni.
The application was filed by Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu, who the king has filed divorce papers against. kaMayisela was trying to prevent the king marrying another woman while still married to her.
Her legal representative, advocate Mandla Luthuli argued that the king would be committing bigamy if he entered a civil or customary marriage with Myeni while their civil marriage with his client still stands.
Judge Bongani Mngadi dismissed the application, saying it was not urgent.
“Clearly the fact that the applicant confirms that she gave consent to the respondent to marry other wives by giving that consent makes it inherent that the respondent could engage in taking steps towards marrying other women. So, when the respondent takes those steps to marry other women, that is simply in accordance with the consent given by the applicant.” said Mngadi.
Mngadi said it was confusing why kaMayisela suddenly wants to prevent the king from marrying more wives, despite giving her consent.
“Though there are some indications that may be fuelled by the fact that the relationship between the applicant and the respondent has soured. So, as a result, there may be some victimisation between the two of them. This is evident by the fact that it seems that the respondent, by instituting a divorce against the applicant, seems to be not doing that to convert the civil marriage into a customary marriage as agreed between him and the applicant. It seems that, as a result, the applicant may have changed her mind.” Mngadi said.
The court ruling gives a greenlight for the king's planned marriage — which was in limbo before the hearing — to go ahead.
Barely a day before the court hearing, two contradictory statements emerged, one indicating the wedding has been cancelled and the other suggesting it was proceeding as planned.
The king's legal representative Adv Johnny Klopper, said the king had no intention to commit bigamy.
“In my view, the applicant has indeed established that there are arrangements that my client is making but what she has not established is exactly what is going to happen on January 24 and 26 [Friday and Sunday].” said Klopper.
The traditional wedding is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Kwakhangela royal palace. The wedding is to be preceded by umkhehlo at Myeni's home in Jozini on Friday.
KaMayisela's lawyer Melusi Xulu told TimesLIVE they disagree with the judgment.
“The judgment was stating that it is not clear what will happen on January 24 and 26, even a child knows that there is umkhehlo on the 24th and umgcagco (the traditional wedding) on the 26th, and it is clear in our attachment that there is an invitation for the ceremonies.
“You cannot consent to a polygamous marriage if you are in a civil marriage because that is not allowed,” Xulu said.
He said what the queen was consenting to was that she was not opposed to a polygamous institution.
Xulu said they believed the application was urgent because everyone knows that there is a wedding that is going to take place.
