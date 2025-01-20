South Africa

Pietermaritzburg rhino attack leaves man critically injured

20 January 2025 - 21:07 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man is in a critical condition after being attacked by a rhino at a private game reserve in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. File photo.
A man is in a critical condition after being attacked by a rhino at a private game reserve in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A KwaZulu-Natal man was seriously injured after being trampled by a rhino at a game reserve outside Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said on arrival, their crew found the man with serious injuries and in a critical condition. Immediate advanced life support treatment was initiated to stabilise the patient.

“This included the use of specialised rescue equipment to ensure safe and effective care in a challenging environment,” said Robertson.

After the patient was stabilised, he was transferred to Netcare St Anne’s hospital.

A representative from Rave Rhino, a nonprofit organisation, declined to comment on the incident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Suspected poacher killed by hippo in Kruger National Park

The body of a suspected poacher was found on a road in the Pretoriuskop section of Kruger National Park.
News
14 hours ago

Police arrest three suspected rhino poachers armed with a hunting rifle, pistol and ammo

Three suspected rhino poachers are expected in court after their arrest in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Three men on way to poach rhino in Eastern Cape get 12 years each

The high court in Makhanda on Tuesday sentenced three foreigners to 12 years’ imprisonment each after they were convicted of conspiracy to poach ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Police arrest three suspected rhino poachers armed with a hunting rifle, pistol ... South Africa
  2. Suspected poacher killed by hippo in Kruger National Park South Africa
  3. 'It is unacceptable and must end,' says environment minister Dion George on ... Politics

Most read

  1. Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault South Africa
  2. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Manhunt for Stilfontein underground 'kingpin' Tiger who escaped from ... South Africa
  4. Woman who had just given birth falls to her death at hospital in Kimberley South Africa
  5. RECORDED | Matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 January 2025
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court