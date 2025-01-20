South Africa

Police divers search for missing swimmer at Strand Beach

20 January 2025 - 12:10 By Kim Swartz
The search continues for a swimmer at Strand Beach in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: NSRI

Police divers resumed the search on Monday for a man who disappeared while swimming at Strand Beach in Cape Town.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the city's water rescue network was alerted by lifeguards on Sunday to the plight of the man, in his 20s, thought to be from Eerste River. 

“Lifeguards launched their inflatable rescue boat while NSRI Gordons Bay, police, Western Cape health EMS rescue squad and an EMS rescue drone unit, Cape Town fire and rescue services, law enforcement and GB Med ambulance services responded,” said Lambinon.

“NSRI Gordons Bay launched our rescue craft JetRib. The two rescue craft searched within the surf zone and beyond. NSRI rescue swimmers and lifeguards entered the water to conduct extensive sweeping line free dive search efforts and sweeping line wading search efforts in the surf zone and along the shore break.”

There was no sign of the missing swimmer.

Lambinon said: “Police water policing and diving services attended the scene. Police divers are continuing in the search. Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time.”

TimesLIVE

