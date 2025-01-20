POLL | Should ordinary South Africans care about the drama unfolding in the Zulu kingdom?

The Zulu kingdom is in the spotlight due to dramatic developments within its royal household.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini recently announced the postponement of his traditional wedding to his third wife, Nomzamo Myeni, which was scheduled for next week.
In addition to this the king has dismissed his trusted advisor, Prince Simphiwe Zulu, amid rising tensions.
The drama escalated when two letters were issued on behalf of the king to KwaZulu-Natal's director-general Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize and to Prince Zulu.
The letters notified Mkhize about the wedding postponement and withdrawal of security and privileges for Myeni, effective immediately.
The wedding, initially set to take place from January 24 to 26, was cancelled due to what the royal family described as “reasons beyond their control”.
The turmoil also involves a legal battle as Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu, one of the king's wives, has filed for divorce and is challenging the king's planned marriage to Myeni, citing their union as a case of bigamy.
A high court hearing is scheduled for Monday to address the matter.
