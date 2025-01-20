South Africa

Suspected poacher killed by hippo in Kruger National Park

20 January 2025 - 13:32
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The body of a suspected poacher was found in the Kruger National Park after allegedly being attacked by a hippo. File photo.
The body of a suspected poacher was found in the Kruger National Park after allegedly being attacked by a hippo. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The body of a suspected poacher was found on a road in the Pretoriuskop section of Kruger National Park (KNP). 

South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson JP Louw said KNP management received a report about the body of the suspected poacher on Monday. 

He said according to initial unconfirmed reports, it seemed three people entered the park illegally at night with the intention to commit a crime 

“During the night they were attacked by a hippo and one suspect sustained fatal injuries. The other two are suspected to have carried the body to a nearby road, where they left it,” he said. 

Louw said the body was spotted by a tourist on Monday morning. The tourist covered the body and reported it to the section ranger. The official contacted the relevant law enforcement authorities and pathologists after securing the scene.

“Police are investigating the matter. Management appeals to whoever took pictures of the body not to share them on any platform as it will be insensitive and might jeopardise investigations,” said Louw. 

He said management is also warning people who enter the KNP illegally that they face many dangers from wild animals and arrest by rangers and security staff. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kruger Park's K9 unit devastated as tracker dog is killed by crocodile

The dog was doing a training exercise with its handler, with whom it has been paired for the past eight years
News
2 months ago

High-speed car chase ends in footrace between 'smuggler' and traffic officer

A high-speed car chase turned into a brisk 350m footrace that ended in a pair of handcuffs for an alleged abalone poacher who tried to outrun traffic ...
News
4 months ago

SA’s 70,000kg rhino horn stockpile must be burnt to prevent illegal trading

Promoting behaviour change among consumers by turning rhino horn into a badge of shame rather than status would undermine the market demand, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

SANParks boosts security at Kruger National Park for festive season

South African National Parks has confirmed increased surveillance measures will include spot checks of vehicles within the Kruger National Park to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Manhunt for Stilfontein underground 'kingpin' Tiger who escaped from ... South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo ... South Africa
  4. Woman who had just given birth falls to her death at hospital in Kimberley South Africa
  5. Promising young cricketer killed in freak accident in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 January 2025
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court