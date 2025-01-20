South Africa

WATCH | Pedi woman, South Korean man stun with traditional wedding

20 January 2025 - 16:02
A South African woman and South Korean man stun in traditional wedding.
Image: screenshot/ Instagram

A South African woman and her South Korean husband have stolen the hearts of many South Africans with their traditional wedding ceremony videos.

The couple, known as “Katlego and Arayeon” on TikTok, shared a series of videos showcasing their special day, dressed in Sepedi traditional attire, dancing and celebrating their love.

They have been sharing their love journey on social media since 2023. They've been posting content about their experiences, learning about each other's cultures and embracing them. From language lessons to hair care tips, Katlego and Arayeon have given their followers a glimpse into their daily lives.

In one of their videos, Katlego, an ESL (English as a second language) teacher in South Korea, shared a story of how they met.

She said they met online through a dating app and met in person three days later.

“We started talking a lot. We met at a nice cafe with a beautiful view. I remember that morning feeling excited to meet him because our conversations were good and I felt happy about it. From that point, we started meeting more and doing activities together.”

She said she was drawn to Arayeon's kind and consistent nature and the way he always made sure she was OK.

“There is one moment that stood out for me when we were talking. On a random day, he checked up on me when I was sick. He was supposed to be with his friends that day, but he ended up coming to my place with Korean soup, a blanket and medication, taking care of me when he was supposed to be with his friends.

“I will look back at that moment because it showed he really cared about me and my wellbeing.”

Their heartwarming videos have not only showcased their love for each other but also highlighted the beauty of cultural exchange and understanding.

TimesLIVE

