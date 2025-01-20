South Africa

WATCH | Bhambayi residents call for release of 12 men accused of hacking suspected criminals to death

20 January 2025 - 13:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Disgruntled Bhambayi residents from Inanda are demanding the release of 12 community policing forum members who were arrested in connection with the murder of five suspected criminals in the area.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Disgruntled residents from informal settlement Bhambayi, north of Durban, are demanding the release of 12 community policing forum members arrested in connection with the alleged murder of five men.

Community member Blessing Nyuswa was speaking outside the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court  before the first appearances of the suspects on Monday.

“We are not going to sleep. People who are at the receiving end of crime are our people. We are the ones who get shot. We are the ones who get raped and are constantly being terrorised by criminals,” said Nyuswa.

Police arrested 12 suspects on Friday after five men were hacked to death on Thursday, allegedly with a bush knife.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects are believed to be members of a forum in the community. 

Bhambayi residents from Inanda, north of Durban, say they have lost faith in the police who have refused to clamp down on criminals running riot in the community.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officers, paramedics and police found three bodies in the area. One of the men had sustained a partial amputation of his right hand and a second man's skull was crushed.

They later discovered the bodies of two other men in a nearby field. They had also been hacked to death.

Rusa members interviewed several people at the scene who alleged the five men were known robbers and drug users who had been terrorising the community. They were also allegedly responsible for raping multiple female pupils.

Nyuswa said they had lost faith in the Inanda police station. “We don’t want anything to do with the station because the police have failed to clamp down on crime.”

She said some community members had endured harrowing ordeals being accosted by criminals. “I know of a father who had to watch helplessly while his wife was raped. These criminals are so brazen.”

Reporting crime at the police station was useless, she said. “They [police] are the ones who report us to criminals which we live with in our communities.”

A steady stream of protesters gathered at the court on Monday. Another community member said reporting complaints at the police station was often met with snide comments. “They tell us we live in the bush,” said the member.

eThekwini neighbourhood watch chair Andile Jali blamed government for being reluctant to work with the community.

“The premier should try to listen to the community. Another problem is how desperate [members of the] public are often turned away from reporting crime at police stations,” said Jali.

He called on the government to raise the salaries of police officers. “We are being compromised by police who work with criminals in augmenting their salaries.”

Crime was now being politicised instead of being rooted out, he claimed.

Police monitored the protesters.

TimesLIVE

